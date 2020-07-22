ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Western Dubuque was in uncharted territory for its current group.
For that matter, it had been more than a decade since the Bobcats had played this deep into the postseason.
The next step will have to wait another year.
Class 4A No. 6-ranked North Scott jumped on the board with a four-run first inning and never looked back, blanking No. 15 Western Dubuque, 10-0, in five innings in their Class 4A Region 8 championship game on Tuesday night at North Scott High School.
“I think it will really get us motivated to start next season,” said Bobcats third baseman Maddie Harris, who had two of WD’s five hits. “I know all the girls are going to be hitting in the cages tomorrow. I know we’re going to come back and we’re going to be better than we were last year.”
Western Dubuque ended the season 11-8 overall, but was playing in the regional final for the first time since 2008 — when the team made its first and only trip to the state softball tournament.
“We didn’t reach the goal we had, we didn’t get to state, but we talked a lot this whole season about just making every moment count,” said WD coach Rachael Neal, who was the Bobcats’ freshman coach when the 2008 team reached the state tournament. “The opportunity to even have a season when a lot of spring athletes didn’t get to, and athletes across the season getting seasons canceled, we were able to make a lot of memories and do a lot of good things. It’s special to be this close to the goal of going to state, but (we) just (didn’t finish) the job.”
The Bobcats had a chance to strike first, but North Scott wiggled off the hook after a pair of two-out walks and Emma Gile’s check-swing infield single loaded the bases.
The Bobcats put a runner on base in each inning, but Lancers starter Ryann Cheek escaped without any damage each time.
Meanwhile, North Scott pounced immediately.
Leadoff hitter Brooke Kilburg doubled to left and moved to third on a passed ball. Taylor Robertson worked a walk and took second without a throw to put a pair of runners in scoring position just nine pitches into the game.
Western Dubuque ace Sydney Kennedy recovered long enough to strike out North Scott No. 3 hitter Sam Lee, but Cheek doubled to left to bring home the first two runs. Rachel Anderson followed with a double into the left-center gap to make it 3-0, and the Lancers eventually loaded the bases and brought home a fourth run as Paige Westlin worked a run-scoring walk.
North Scott sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning and capitalized on an uncharacteristic four walks from Kennedy, who had issued just 16 free passes in 71 1/3 innings entering the night.
Paige Westlin, Kilburg and Robertson added run-scoring singles in the third inning as the Lancers took a 7-0 lead. Robertson drove in two more runs in the fifth, and Sydney Skarich’s bases-loaded single to right with two outs in the bottom of the fifth ended the game early.
“Honestly it means a lot to me to be playing with these seniors that I’ve known forever,” Harris said. “We came out here and we showed up, but we just came up short.”
The Bobcats graduate six seniors, including starters Ella Link, Amy Kane, Jacie Walters and Emma Gile.
“With softball being a summer sport, coaches are always blessed to have seniors stay in their program all four years, and these girls have been so committed and dedicated to our program,” Neal said. “They have left a huge legacy on our softball program.”