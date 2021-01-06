Shullsburg girls basketball coach Nathan Russell got to celebrate a milestone at home on Tuesday night.
Camden Russell scored a game-high nine points, and Nathan Russell earned his 200th victory as the Miners coach with a 52-17 drubbing of Iowa-Grant in Shullsburg, Wis.
Brooklyn Strang and Madison Russell added eight points apiece, and Peyton Doyle had seven points for Shullsburg, which improved to 10-3 overall.
Jackie Hawes scored seven points to lead the Panthers (1-9).
Platteville 67, Monroe 55 — At Monroe, Wis.: Camryn Nies went for a game-high 21 points, Hailey Weigel chipped in 16 and Madison Devlin had 11, and the Hillman rallied out of a six-point halftime deficit to beat the Cheesemakers.
Cuba City 47, Richland Center 43 (OT) — At Richland Center, Wis.: The Cubans picked up a SWAL win in overtime on the road, holding off the Hornets.
Marion 47, Dyersville Beckman 42 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers dropped a hard-fought game at home to WaMaC Conference foe Marion.
Cascade 51, Iowa City Regina 49 — At Iowa City: The Cougars outscored the Regals, 14-9, in the fourth quarter to pull out a road win in River Valley Conference action.
Bellevue 56, Camanche 23 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Teresa Paulsen scored a team-high 16 points, nine different players scored at least two points, and the Comets blasted to a 29-2 halftime lead in routing Camanche.
Bellevue Marquette 39, Calamus-Wheatland 33 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Delaney Banowetz led Marquette with 19 points and the Mohawks (3-6) used a strong fourth quarter to hold on for a victory.
Maquoketa 44, Mount Vernon 35 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Cardinals beat the Mustangs for a road win in WaMaC Conference action.
Solon 62, West Delaware 31 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Spartans routed the Hawks in a WaMaC Conference contest.
Maquoketa Valley 51, Alburnett 38 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Wildcats used a big third-quarter run to surge past the Pirates in Tri-Rivers Conference action.
Central City 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 45 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Central City kept the Vikings winless through their first 10 games of the season, winning the Tri-Rivers Conference contest.
On Monday, Addy Kirby scored a team-high 15 points and Ella Aulwes added 14 in the Vikings’ 58-52 loss to Central Elkader in Colesburg, Iowa.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Marion 70, Dyersville Beckman 59 — At Marion, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored 19 points to lead three Trailblazers in double figures, but Brayson Laube scored 26 points as Marion sent Beckman to its first loss in eight games this season. Jack Gehling added 16 points for the Blazers, and Logan Goedken had 11.
Calamus-Wheatland 73, Bellevue Marquette 53 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Carson Michels scored a team-high 24 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Mohawks to overcome a 34-point night from Cal-Wheat’s Kaden Schnede.
Camanche 46, Bellevue 41 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets led by eight at halftime and four entering the fourth quarter, but Camanche rallied for the victory. Colby Sieverding led Bellevue with 18 points.
Edgewood-Colesburg 69, Central City 26 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings (7-3) blitzed out to a 26-6 lead after the first quarter and extended the lead to 27 by halftime in a rout of Central City (0-6).
Solon 54, West Delaware 52 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Spartans used a 12-8 fourth-quarter run to clip the Hawks in their WaMaC Conference game.
Mineral Point 55, Boscobel 34 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Joah Filardo led all scorers with 17 points, Liam Stumpf added 13 and Ian Keyes chipped in 11, and the Pointers improved to 9-1 with a convincing victory over Boscobel. Tarek Fischer led the Bulldogs (2-6) with 11 points.
River Ridge 59, Benton 41 — At Benton, Wis.: Braden Crubel scored a game-high 24 points, Logan Drone added 10, and the Timberwolves returned to action with a Six Rivers West Conference victory over the Zephyrs. Dominick Cummins led Benton with 16 points.
Prairie du Chien 54, Dodgeville 43 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Owen Oldenberg scored 17 points and Justice Olmstead added 13, leading the Blackhawks past the Dodgers.
Darlington 77, Riverdale 34 — At Muscoda, Wis.: The Redbirds routed Riverdale in their SWAL contest.
BOYS PREP SWIMMING
Mustangs win triangular — At DCSD Aquatic Center: Michael Rhett Gilbertson won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke for Dubuque Hempstead, leading the Mustangs (410 points) to a win over Clinton (368) and Dubuque Senior (323).
Devin Tigges (200 IM) and Aiden Yaklich (100 free) also won individual events for Hempstead, which won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Gavin Hall won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke for Senior. The Rams, who won the 200 medley relay, also got individual victories from Jarrett Herber (50 free) and Josh Rusch (500 free).