There must be something in the dirt around first base at Farley Park.
For the second straight summer, Western Dubuque’s baseball lineup features a dominant-hitting first baseman. Garrett Kadolph, who transferred from Dubuque Wahlert at the beginning of the school year, has picked up right where the graduated Sawyer Nauman left off last year.
During his current 11-game hitting streak, Kadolph has batted .657 (23-for-35) with eight doubles, two home runs and 20 RBIs. That included a 6-for-6, two-double, nine-RBI performance in a 19-3, 10-2 sweep of Dubuque Senior on Tuesday.
The Augustana College commit leads the state, regardless of class, with 25 RBIs, two more than Van Meter’s Ganon Archer. Kadolph also leads the state with 25 hits, two more than teammate Isaac Then and Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Andrew Hamlett, and shares the state lead of 11 doubles with Sioux City Heelan’s Brady Baker.
Kadolph shares third place on the state leaderboard with 45 total bases, three beind West Des Moines Dowling’s Trevor Baumler and one behind Heelan’s Ian Gill.
Last summer, Nauman finished in the top 11 in the state, regardless of class, in an amazing seven offensive categories en route to being named first-team all-state in Class 3A. The unanimous selection for the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Mississippi Division player of the year award finished third in the state with a .686 on-base percentage, tied for third with 12 home runs, finished fourth with a 1.140 slugging percentage and tied for sixth with 57 RBIs. His 19 doubles tied for sixth in the state, his 106 total bases tied for eighth, and his .548 batting average tied for 11th.
Mississippi Division showdown tonight — First place in the Mississippi Division will be on the line tonight in Farley, when Class 3A No. 7-ranked Western Dubuque (14-1, 10-0 MVC) hosts No. 1 Dubuque Wahlert (12-2, 9-1) in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. The teams have dominated the Class 3A state leaderboard.
The Bobcats lead the class in batting average (.380), RBIs (128), runs (151), run differential (plus-151), hits (156), total bases (216) and hit batsmen (31). They rank second in doubles (32) and slugging percentage (.526), third in on-base percentage (.499) and fourth in walks (78) and pitching strikeouts (101).
The Golden Eagles lead the state in home runs (9), pitching strikeouts (114) and triples (8). They rank second in hit batsmen (27) and third in ERA (2.21). Wahlert is ranked fourth in RBIs (94), hits (122), total bases (187) and slugging percentage (.492) and fifth in runs (113).
City showdown — Dubuque Hempstead (6-6, 4-6 MVC) meets Dubuque Senior (1-12, 1-9) in a home-and-home series this week. Senior hosts the opener at 5:30 p.m. tonight, and Hempstead hosts at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Funk leads state in strikeouts —Edgewood-Colesburg junior pitcher Cael Funk struck out 10 batters on Friday in an 8-1 victory at Clayton Ridge. That raised his total to 47 through 24 2/3 innings of work and moved him into a share for the state strikeout lead, regardless of class, with Saint Ansgar junior Tate Meyer. Meyer has yet to allow an earned run in 21 1/3 innings.
Funk improved to 3-1 with a 0.85 ERA. He has allowed just nine hits and six walks this season while pitching the fourth-most innings in the state.
On the leaderboard — Five other area players made the state’s top-five, regardless of class, in various statistical categories. Western Dubuque’s Jake Goodman has scored 23 runs, which ranks second to only the 25 scored by Solon’s Blake Timmons … Wahlert’s Jack Walsh shares the state saves lead of three with Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Grant Mather and Madrid’s Brady Leonard … West Delaware’s Tyrus Werner leads the state with 19 walks, while Dubuque Senior’s Ray Schlosser shares third place with 15 … West Delaware’s Luke Kehrli shares third place with five home runs, two behind the leader, Dowling’s Trevor Baumler.
CUBA CITY 2 WINS FROM WISCONSIN STATE TOURNEY
Cuba City will square off against Deerfield at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Prairie du Chien in a Wisconsin Division 3 sectional semifinal. The winner advances to the 5 p.m. final against either Viroqua or Marshall, who meet at 11 a.m. in the other semifinal.
Cuba City, Deerfield and Viroqua all earned No. 1 seed in their regionals, while third-seeded Marshall knocked off No. 1 Markesan in the regional final.
The Cubans’ path to the sectional round included a 1-0 victory over SWAL rival Fennimore and a 13-3, six-inning rout over SWAL rival Mineral Point last week.
The winner of Tuesday’s sectional advances to the state tournament next week in Grand Chute, Wis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.