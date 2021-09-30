After dropping two of its last three matches, the Loras women’s volleyball team got back on track Wednesday.
The Duhawks improved their record to 12-3, 1-1 American Rivers Conference with a four-set victory over Cornell at home, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22.
Liz Fleckenstein led Loras with 20 kills, while Western Dubuque grad Lyndsi Wilgenbusch downed 18 of her own. Krystal Tranel added 33 digs, and Sara Hoskins 41 assists for the Duhawks.
Coe 3, Dubuque 2 — At Dubuque: Darby Hawtrey floored 21 kills and Katie Wright had 18 digs, but the Spartans (7-9, 0-2 A-R-C) fell in five sets, 27-29, 25-20, 26-28, 25-19, 15-9.
MEN’S SOCCER
UW-Whitewater 3, Loras 2 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Alex Beausoleil scored in the 15th minute, followed by Lucas Sampson in the 77th minute, but the Duhawks (6-3-1, 1-0 A-R-C) lost on the road.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 1, Dubuque 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Lydia Smith netted the game’s only goal in the 25th minute, as the Pioneers (6-0-2) defeated the Spartans (4-5, 0-1 A-R-C).
PREP VOLLEYBALL
(Tuesday’s results)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, Dubuque Senior 2 — At Nora Gymnasium: The Class 5A No. 8-ranked Cougars (18-6) outlasted the Rams (17-11) in a five-set thriller, 25-22, 23-25, 26-24, 26-28, 15-9. Maya Watters floored 18 kills, Katelyn Kitchen added 15 kills and Olivia Baxter had 14, and Maggie McDonnell provided 30 assists. Alana McDermott had 27 digs and Lucie Lambe had 24 digs for the Rams.
Dubuque Wahlert 3, Cedar Rapids Washington 0 — At Wahlert: Addie Poppe delivered 13 kills and three blocks, Makayla Schockemoehl added 33 assists and Mia Kunnert 19 digs, and the Golden Eagles (5-14) swept the Warriors (2-18). Ella Kelleher chipped in nine kills for Wahlert.
Stockton 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: The Blackhawks improved to 13-6 on the year with a straight-set victory, 25-15, 25-18. Kenze Haas downed nine kills and had three aces, while Vanessa Ernst contributed 10 digs.
Platteville 3, Prairie du Chien 1 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Hailey Weigel smashed 10 kills, while Emily Fields and Camryn Nies had 10 digs apiece, as Platteville won in four sets, 25-21, 25-17, 18-25, 25-17. Lily Krahn had 17 kills and 11 digs for Prairie du Chien.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Wildcats 3rd — At Jesup, Iowa: Maquoketa Valley (141) finished third in the 30-team Jesup Invitational on Tuesday. Cy Huber (17:05.20) crossed in fourth-place and Nolan Ries (17:05.80) just behind him in fifth, giving the Wildcats two runners inside the top-10. Edgewood-Colesburg (551) finished in 17th place and was led by Landin Carter (19:08), who finished in 75th.
boys prep golf
Galena wins regional — At Freeport, Ill.: The Pirates (351)won their Illinois Class 1A regional at Park Hills Golf Course. Ryan Stoffregen fired a 77 to earn medalist honors. Jacob Furlong (89), Connor Glasgow (89), and Jack Ries (96) each contributed scores for Galena.
River Ridge (363) placed third, East Dubuque finished in a tie for fourth place with a 378, and Stockton placed sixth with a 379.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Thomas, Weaver to sectionals — At Columbus, Wis.: Darlington’s Jose Thomas (92) and Laura Weaver (101) qualified individually for next week’s sectionals with their regional scores at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course.
The Redbirds (399) finished fifth, and just missed qualifying as a team. Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton (420) placed sixth, and was led by Melissa Kosharek (103), who narrowly missed the individual qualifying mark.