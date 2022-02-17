Bradan Birt will return home next weekend as one of the most statistically dominant scorers in college wrestling.
Birt, a fifth-year senior who won a state championship at Western Dubuque High School, will represent Millikin University at the Lower Midwest Regionals next Friday and Saturday at Five Flags Center in Dubuque. That serves as a qualifying meet for the NCAA Division III meet March 11-12 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
And, according to the NCAA Division III Wrestling Awards, he ranks second in the Most Dominant Wrestler standings that rank wrestlers on the average team points they score per match.
Birt averages 5.48 points per match. Rochester Institute of Technology’s Kaidon Winters leads the country at 5.57 points per match.
Birt is third in the country in falls with 17 with a total time of 28:40. He is seventh in technical falls with nine a time of 34:03.
Last week, Birt became the first wrestler to win five College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin individual championships. Birt, who improved to 33-0 at the league meet, was named the CCIW Most Outstanding Wrestler for the third straight season.
Ferguson tosses way to A-R-C honor — University of Dubuque senior Caroline Ferguson, a Rapids City, Ill., native, won the American Rivers Conference indoor field athlete of the week award. Ferguson won the weight throw with an effort of 17.68-meters, which ranks No. 2 in the conference, at the UW-Platteville Invitational. She sits at No. 6 on the NCAA Division III qualifying list in weight throw. Ferguson also placed second with a shot put toss of 13.51 meters, which ranks No.1 in the league and No. 6 in Division III.
Loras relays earn honors — The Loras College 4x400 relay earned the A-R-C women’s track athletes of the week award, while the Duhawks’ men’s distance medley relay claimed the men’s honor.
Marion Edwards (Chicago), Elayna Bahl (Western Dubuque), Stevie Lambe (Dubuque Senior) and Alyssa Pfadenhauer (West Burlington, Iowa) broke Loras’ school record, running a 3:48.97 at UW-Whitewater to improve their nation-leading mark and taking a six-second lead on the field.
Mike Jasa (Cedar Rapids Prairie), Ryan Harvey (Bartlett, Ill.), Carter Oberfoell (Dubuque Wahlert) and Wyatt Kelly (Hudson, Iowa) ran the third fastest all-time, all-conditions mark in Division III history. They posted a 9:45.33, which beat the school record by six seconds, at the Grand Valley State University meet this weekend. The relay ranks third in NCAA Division III this season.
Fierst claims Heart honor — Clarke University’s Jacob Fierst has been selected the Heart of America Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week for the second time this season. The West Allis, Wis., native averaged 30.3 points per game, dropping 22 points against Peru State, 30 in a win over Culver-Stockton and 39 in a victory over Iowa Wesleyan. He went 35 of 60 from the field (58.3-percent) and had two double-doubles with 13 rebounds against Culver-Stockton and 12 boards against Iowa Wesleyan.
Casey, Gourley earn academic accolades — St. Ambrose University’s Tom Casey and Max Gourley, both former Dubuque Senior standouts, earned spots on the Mid-States Football Association’s all-academic team. To qualify for the honor, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore in academic standing and carry a 3.25 grade point average.
Belmont native wins WIAC title — University of Wisconsin-Platteville senior Isaac Wiegel, a Belmont, Wis., native, won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference wrestling title at 125 pounds this weekend. Wiegel picked up pins in the quarterfinal and semi-final matches before claiming the title, 4-1, over Luz Valdez of UW-Oshkosh.
Wiegel improved to 18-5 on the year while earning his second tournament championship. Weigel took home the 125-pound title at the UW-Platteville Invite on Nov. 6.
Loras’ Schiro wins A-R-C title — Loras College’s Nina Schiro, a junior from New Glarus, Wis., won the A-R-C title in the 200-yard backstroke at the league swimming meet in Decorah, Iowa, this weekend. She posted a final time of 2:11.45, beating Nebraska Wesleyan’s Esme Sipp by almost four seconds. Schiro’s time places her third all-time in program history.
Former Dubuque Senior standouts Brian Day and Molly Strohmeyer contributed to third-place relay finishes for the Duhawks.