PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — UW-Eau Claire hit a three-pointer at the buzzer in regulation to send the game into overtime, and never trailed in the extra session as they defeated UW-Platteville, 87-84, in the Pioneers’ final regular season home game Wednesday night. The Pioneers have two games remaining before the WIAC tournament begins on Feb. 20.
The Pioneers (13-10, 6-6) were 1-for-9 from the field in overtime, while the Blugolds went 5-for-8 from the field as Eau-Claire improved to 14-9, 6-6.
“We have two more games to take care of business,” Platteville coach Jeff Gard said. “We still need to continue to learn how to finish out defensive possessions and secure the boards and just work on finishing out games.”
The Pioneers were out rebounded 45-36, and gave up 19 second chance points.
“We gave up too many second chance opportunities and too many points in the paint,” Gard said.
Platteville started the game hitting their first six shot attempts, and led by as many as 11 points in the first half before the Blugolds stormed back to trail by just one at halftime.
The two teams kept the game close in the second half, exchanging the lead 15 times. UW-P, who was playing without starting point guard and Cuba City native Brady Olson, led by six at the two minute mark of regulation, but the Blugolds again rallied. Missed opportunities at the free throw line for the Pioneers kept Eau-Claire alive as they trailed by three with three seconds remaining. A buzzer beater from Spencer Page sent the game into overtime, where the Pioneers were held to just one field goal.
“This group is resilient, and they will be ready for Saturday’s game,” Gard said. “For the first time in a long time, we will not lose any seniors this year. The future is exciting for this group.”
The Pioneers were led in scoring by Logan Pearson with 21 points, while Brad Nies added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Darlington native Carter Lancaster added 12 behind Julian Samuels’ 13.
The Blugolds were led by 24 points and 10 rebounds from Brock Voigt.
