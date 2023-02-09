uwp
Buy Now

UW-Platteville’s Logan Pearson drives past UW-Eau Claire’s Gunnar Tebon during their game Wednesday night in Platteville, Wis.

 Shannon Mumm Telegraph Herald

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — UW-Eau Claire hit a three-pointer at the buzzer in regulation to send the game into overtime, and never trailed in the extra session as they defeated UW-Platteville, 87-84, in the Pioneers’ final regular season home game Wednesday night. The Pioneers have two games remaining before the WIAC tournament begins on Feb. 20.

The Pioneers (13-10, 6-6) were 1-for-9 from the field in overtime, while the Blugolds went 5-for-8 from the field as Eau-Claire improved to 14-9, 6-6.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.