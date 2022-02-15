Technically, the awards read United States Hockey League players of the week.
But Dubuque Fighting Saints goaltender Paxton Geisel and forward Max Montes earned the honors for the first times in their careers on Tuesday as the result of more than just one solid weekend. They’ve been key cogs for weeks as the Saints pulled to within one point of first place in the Eastern Conference standings with one game in hand on co-leader Chicago and two games in hand on Muskegon.
“Lately, I’ve tried to focus on keeping my confidence up,” Geisel said. “But a lot of the credit has to go to my D-core, because they’ve done a great job the last couple of games of blocking shots and making my life a lot easier. We’re not allowing many Grade A chances, either, which makes a big difference, too.”
Geisel, a University of Denver recruit, stopped 25 shots in a 3-1 victory over Cedar Rapids on Saturday night. That extended his streak of four straight games with two or fewer goals allowed with a 1.00 goals against average and 0.960 save percentage in that stretch.
The Estevan, Saskatchewan, native owns a 16-6-0-2 record, a 2.82 goals against average and 0.907 save percentage in 25 appearances this season. He ranks in the top seven in wins, GAA and save percentage.
Geisel also benefited from the return of Philip Svedeback from an injury that sidelined the Boston Bruins prospect for more than a month.
“It’s nice to be able to play one game a weekend and be fresh for it,” Geisel said. “That helps your performance as well. Philip’s a great goaltender, he’s an NHL draft pick and he has a lot going for him. I learn so much from him, and it’s fun to be able to compete against him in practice every day.”
Montes earned the weekly award after scoring three times in two games, including the game-winner while shorthanded in a 4-3 victory over Waterloo on Friday night. He opened the scoring Saturday with a power play goal and added an insurance goal late against Cedar Rapids.
The Waukesha, Wis., native has tallied goals in three straight games. A second-year forward, he has already set new career highs for points (20), goals (10) and assists (10), passing his previous highs of 15, nine and six, respectively, last season.
“I’ve had a better mindset coming into games here in the second half,” said Montes, a St. Cloud State University recruit. “Coach (Greg) Brown has instilled a lot of confidence in me and constantly tells me I can make plays because of my hockey sense.
“The big thing in the second half has been burying my chances. I’ve been bearing down a lot more, so more pucks have been going in the back of the net. It helps so much that the team is doing well, too. If we continue to play as well as we have as a team, good things will come individually.”
Montes became the Saints’ sixth winner of the forward of the week award, joining two-time recipient Stephen Halliday, Ryan Beck, Connor Kurth and Tristan Lemyre. Samuel Sjolund is a previous winner of the defenseman of the week award.