DES MOINES -- A fortuitous bounce gave Dyersville Beckman the lead.
A bounce that was just as unfortunate brought West Central Valley even.
Ryan Burchard made it all better.
Burchard scored the go-ahead goal late in the second half, and second-seeded Dyersville Beckman held off No. 7 West Central Valley, 2-1, in an Iowa Class 1A state quarterfinal on a beautiful Wednesday afternoon at Cownie Soccer Park.
Burchard’s shot from just above the box broke a 1-all tie with 11:46 left and sent the Trailblazers into the semifinals for the sixth time in program history.
Beckman, making its first state tournament appearance since 2017 and eighth overall, improved to 12-6 all-time in the state tournament and 6-2 in the state quarterfinals.
Beckman (16-3) advanced to play sixth-seeded Davenport Assumption (14-5) in the semifinals on Friday. Assumption beat North Fayette Valley, 2-1, in its quarterfinal.
West Central Valley (16-2), which was making its fourth state appearance, fell to 0-4 all-time in the tournament.
Conner Grover’s shot was intercepted by West Central Valley defender Hunter Keller, but Keller headed the ball over the head of goalkeeper Nate Gerling and into the back of the net to give the Trailblazers a 1-0 lead with 40 seconds left in the opening half.
West Central Valley drew even with 34:07 left after Kamron Kunkle banked a shot off the right goalpost and in.
Burchard curled a shot past Nate Gerling and into the net with 11:46 left to give the Blazers the lead for good. It was his team-leading 22nd goal of the season.
Beckman outshot the Wildcats, 27-8, and finished with lopsided advantages in shots on goal (13-5) and corner kicks (9-3).
