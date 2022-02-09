EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — For the fourth time this season, the Galena girls basketball team got the better of its rivals.
The Class 1A No. 7-ranked Pirates overcame a tough shooting performance to start the game but used a swarming defensive effort to catapult their way to a 54-21 victory over East Dubuque at East Dubuque High School.
Gracie Furlong led Galena with 15 points, while Addie Hefel and Hannah Lacey contributed 11 apiece.
Anna Berryman, who played her final home game for the Warriors, led East Dubuque with seven points.
Though the outcome was lopsided, each side can use this rivalry matchup heading into postseason play.
The Pirates, who play a make-up game at Stockton tonight to wrap up the regular season, are brimming with confidence, having now won eight games in a row and 21 of their last 22.
“These kids come in with the same mentality every night, so that’s good,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said. “We’ve harped on that, making sure that we keep a level head and focus on one game at a time. But having said that, we’re one game away from the real fun starting.”
East Dubuque (5-20) heads into its playoff opener Saturday at Lena-Winslow, and despite a rough stretch thus far, head coach Deann Petitgout feels her team can benefit from this finale against one of the top teams in Class 1A.
“Le-Win will play some different defenses where they will put some of that heavy pressure on us (like Galena),” Petitgout said. “So it’s good to get used to it so that we can go back and look at film and break it down heading into that game.”
The Pirates (26-3) used an 8-0 run to bust open an otherwise tight, defensive-minded first quarter of play. Taylor Burcham knocked down a 3-pointer, Maggie Furlong converted an and-1, and Burcham had a putback at the buzzer to stake a 13-4 lead after 8 minutes.
Another 8-0 run by the Pirates in the second extended the lead even further. Gracie Furlong took a steal the length of the court for a layup, and a Hefel drive to the bucket made it 23-7 with 3:13 to go in the half.
“I thought we played really well on defense tonight,” Hefel said. “Our offense was struggling a little bit tonight, but we used our transition defense to help us out.”
The Pirates’ extended zone defense was key, holding East Dubuque to just nine first-half points and turning turnovers into easy offensive baskets.
“We’ve always talked about how we have to play good defense every single night,” Watson said. “Sometimes shots just aren’t going to fall, that’s just how basketball is. We did a nice job again tonight on the defensive end, that’s really been our staple all year.”
Hefel, who recently returned from an ankle injury, said her team’s hot play will provide a spark as they open up postseason next Monday after a first-round bye.
“It adds a lot of confidence for us, but also some pressure because it’s hard going into postseason with a lot of wins on our back,” she said. “But, I think it really boosts us to keep the wins going and it helps our team.”