Nate Miller has been incredible in goal for UW-Platteville throughout his career.
Now he owns his own place in the program record books.
Miller made fives saves, breaking the program record for career shutouts as the Pioneers blanked St. Norbert, 3-0, on Tuesday night at Pioneer Stadium in Platteville, Wis.
Miller, a senior from Racine, Wis., recorded his 21st career clean sheet, surpassing the 20 recorded by Kris Bosshart between 2006-09.
Jack Gentilli, Brendan Carr and David Regan scored goals for UW-Platteville (6-6-2).
Loras 2, Wartburg 1 (2OT) — At Waverly, Iowa: Mark Broderick scored the tying goal with 48 seconds left in regulation, then scored the golden goal 15:27 into extra time as the Duhawks stunned the Knights.
Luther 3, Dubuque 0 — At Oyen Field: Brandon White made one save in goal for the Spartans (9-4-1, 4-1-0 American Rivers Conference) in a loss to the Norse (9-4-1, 3-2-0).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 1, Luther 1 (OT) — At Oyen Field: Amana Chlebek drew Dubuque (9-3-2, 2-1-2 American Rivers Conference) even in the 72nd minute, but neither team could find the net in extra time.
Wartburg 1, Loras 0 — At Waverly, Iowa: Emily Fontana scored in the 35th minute to lift the Knights past the Duhawks in a battle of American Rivers Conference heavyweights.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Grand View 3, Clarke 1 — At Kehl Center: Kelsi Chambers had a team-high 20 kills and Kasey Davis added 16, but it wasn’t enough to lift Clarke (20-7, 7-5 Heart of America Conference) in a 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20 loss to the Vikings (19-9, 11-1).
MEN’S GOLF
Pride 11th — At Silvis, Ill.: Kade Salemi shot 78-74—152 and tied for 20th, helping Clarke to a two-round total of 638 and 11th place at the NAIA Midwest Invitational at TPC Deere Run.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Waterloo West 3, Dubuque Hempstead 2 — At Moody Gym: The Wahawks spoiled the Mustangs’ senior night, 25-15, 24-26, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11.
Linn-Mar 3, Dubuque 2 — At Wahlert Gym: The Lions knocked off the Class 4A No. 3 Golden Eagles in five sets.
Western Dubuque 3, Waterloo East — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats swept the Trojans to clinch a third-place finish in the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division.
Cedar Falls 3, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Nora Gym: The Class 5A No. 1-ranked Tigers spoiled the Rams’ senior night, 25-11, 25-6, 25-8.
Cascade takes pair — At Cascade, Iowa: Abby Welter had 16 combined kills and Jess Hoffman added 29 assists as Cascade beat Durant (21-8, 21-18) and West Branch (21-15, 21-16) in River Valley Conference tournament matches.
Cardinals split — At Center Point, Iowa: Maquoketa beat Vinton-Shellsburg (17-21, 22-18, 15-7) and lost to Center Point-Urbana (21-17, 21-17) in WaMaC Conference tournament pool play on Monday.
Edgewood-Colesburg 3, Starmont 1 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings rallied to beat the Stars, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22.
Cuba City 3, Boscobel 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Hailey Stich buried 13 kills and sister Kayla added nine assists and 10 aces as the Cubans (22-8, 10-1 SWAL) swept Boscobel, 25-10, 25-1, 25-13.
Darlington 3, Mineral Point 0 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Redbirds swept the Pointers, 25-9, 25-23, 25-18.
Shullsburg 3, Cassville 0 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Anna Wiegel recorded 11 kills, nine digs and three aces as the Miners swept the Comets, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9.
Potosi 3, Belmont 0 — At Belmont, Wis.: Shae Siegert, Sydney Fecht and Brooklyn Friederick served two aces apiece, and Lilly Post added 13 kills as the Chieftains swept the Braves, 25-9, 25-16, 25-20.
Galena 2, Lanark Eastland 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Maggie Furlong had seven kills and six digs, and Mackenzie Muehleip added four blocks and an ace as the Pirates swept, 25-21, 25-15.
Stockton 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: Claire Wienen had three kills and seven digs to lead Scales Mound in a 25-18, 25-15 loss to Stockton.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Cougars take 5th — At Iowa City: Emma Ostwinkle finished in ninth place in 21:27, helping the Cascade girls to a fifth-place finish at the River Valley Conference Championships.
Gabby Williamson (21:24) finished in eighth-place for Bellevue, which did not field a full team.
Brady Griebel placed third in 16:59 on the boys side to help Bellevue tie for sixth place. Cole Miller (18:44) finished in 25th place to lead Cascade, which placed eighth.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 113, Dubuque Hempstead 64 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Samantha Fish won the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle, and swam on the winning 400 free relay as the Mustangs lost to the J-Hawks.