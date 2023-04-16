It took a while for Owen Michaels to regain his feel for the puck, but it’s happened at an opportune time for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

The 6-foot, 185-pound center from Detroit missed six weeks with a broken hand and recorded just one assist in his first seven games after returning to the lineup Feb. 24. In the 11 games since, Michaels has contributed seven goals and six assists, including a hat trick Saturday night in a 6-3 defeat at USHL Eastern Conference-leading Chicago.

