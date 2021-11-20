Potosi/Cassville’s Owen Vogelsberg was named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s Small Schools all-state team earlier this week.
Vogelsberg, who plays tight end on the offensive side of the ball, was selected to the first team as an inside linebacker.
Vogelsberg, a senior, made 41 tackles and assisted on 128 others. He finished with 16 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
As a tight end, Vogelsberg caught 14 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns with one two-point conversion reception. He also had 12 rushes for 64 yards and four two-point conversion rushes.
Cuba City quarterback and punter Beau Kopp, Platteville receiver Jesse Martin, Darlington offensive lineman Max McGuire and Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg offensive lineman Ben Werner earned honorable mention from the WFCA.
Southeast Polk 24, Ankeny 7 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Abu Sama ran for 84 yards and touchdowns, and Jaxon Dailey added a rushing score as Southeast Polk claimed its first state championship, beating Ankeny in the inaugual Iowa Class 5A state title game.
Southeast Valley 30, West Lyon 13 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Kolson Kruse threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns as Southeast Valley beat West Lyon for the Iowa Class 2A state championship.
Harlan 42, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: William Kenkel ran for two touchdowns, Aidan Hall ran for a score and returned an interception for another, and Harlan held off Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley for the Iowa Class 3A state title.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 32, Cedar Rapids Xavier 24 (3OT) — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Braylon Kammran scored on a 1-yard run on the opening possession of the third overtime, and Lewis Central stopped Xavier on fourth down to win the Iowa Class 4A state championship on Thursday night.
Pewaukee 15, Rice Lake 6 — At Madison, Wis.: Carson Hansen ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns as Pewaukee beat Rice Lake for the WIAA Division 3 state championship.
Waunakee 33, Homestead 21 — At Madison, Wis.: Michael Gnorski ran for two touchdowns, Andrew Keller caught two touchdown passes, and Waunakee beat Homestead for the WIAA Division 2 state title.
Franklin 38, Sun Prairie 17 — At Madison, Wis.: Tanner Rivard ran for 147 yards and a touchdown, and Myles Burkett threw for 276 yards and three more scores as Franklin won the WIAA Division 1 state title.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Morrison 33, Galena 30 — At Warren, Ill.: Maggie Furlong and Addie Hefel led Galena with eight points apiece, but the Pirates dropped a tight contest.
Mineral Point 82, Dodgeville 30 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Mallory Lindsey scored 17 points, Blair Watters added 16, and Ella Chambers and Katelyn Cox chipped in 13 apiece as the Pointers routed the Dodgers.
Darlington 32, Shullsburg 22 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds held off the Miners in their non-conference matchup.
River Ridge (Wis.) 56, DeSoto 36 — At DeSoto, Wis.: Shayna Graf scored 27 points, Rachael Zinkle added 10, and the Timberwolves routed DeSoto on Thursday night.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Valley City State 98, Clarke 90 — At Forest City, Iowa: Biggie Luster had 21 points and eight rebounds, but Clarke fell to 4-4.
MEN’S SWIMMING
Loras 163, Simpson 27 — At San Jose Pool: The Duhawks claimed 10 of the 12 events to dominate Simpson in a home dual meet.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Loras 114, Simpson 92 — At San Jose Pool: Molly Strohmeyer won the 1,000 freestyle and the 100 butterfly to lead Loras past Simpson in a dual.