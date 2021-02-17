CASCADE, Iowa — The energy inside Cascade’s gym before Tuesday’s Class 2A Region 1 quarterfinal against Dyersville Beckman had the feeling of something special.
It delivered exactly that.
Lauren Osterhaus scored 17 points and drained a game-winning 3-pointer in the final minutes as Beckman ousted Cascade, 50-47, in a thriller.
Beckman (12-10) has won six in a row and hopes to ride its late-season momentum into its regional semifinal matchup Friday at Sumner-Frederickburg.
“Our girls fight,” Beckman coach Chad Thomason said. “There’s not been a game this year where we haven’t fought back when we’ve gotten down. I’m speechless right now. They are so close and they had circled this after we lost to them the first time. They were ready, and I’m so proud of them.
The Trailblazers used an 8-0 run to close out the first quarter after Cascade scored the first five points of the game. Jenna Lansing’s putback and an Osterhaus trey gave them a 13-8 lead after the first 8 minutes.
The Cougars used five consecutive points by Alyssa Lux, who had a game-high 20 points, at the start of the second quarter to knot the game at 13. Beckman went back ahead with a 6-2 run and closed the first half with a 19-15 lead.
Cascade clawed its way back and tied the game at 23 midway through the third on a Taryn Hoffman basket, followed by another 5-0 run by the Blazers. Ally Hoffman’s 3-pointer again tied the game at 28 and Lux’s triple immediately after gave the Cougars their first lead since the opening minutes at 31-28.
After a Sydney Weber basket and foul gave the Cougars a six-point advantage early in the fourth, the Blazers scored 11 of the next 17 points — highlighted by an Osterhaus 3-pointer. And a Kennedy Arens post-move basket pushed them back ahead, 47-45, with just more than 2 minutes to play.
It was short-lived, however, as Weber countered with a nifty post move of her own to knot the game at 47. With 1:36 remaining and ice water in her veins, Osterhaus pulled up and drained her fifth trey of the night to put Beckman back ahead, 50-47.
“The passes my teammates gave me were really good tonight,” Osterhaus said. “They were driving and kicking it out, and I was wide open for a lot of the shots.”
Cascade was forced to foul in the final minute of the game, but Beckman was unable to seal the game at the free-throw line. Taryn Hoffman’s long-range attempt with 16 seconds left was off the mark, and after another missed Blazer free throw, Lux’s 3-pointer in the final seconds fell short, sending the Beckman faithful into a frenzy.
“Both of (the teams) can go in spurts,” Thomason said. “It’s usually not steady scoring. I just told them that we needed to handle their runs, and they did a good job. Even when we got down six, there was no give-up. That’s just what this team has been doing all year — fighting when we got behind.”
Ally Hoffman added 11 points for Cascade, which closed its season at 15-7.
Osterhaus believes Tuesday’s victory will absolutely fuel her team going into Friday’s semifinal matchup.
“It just gives us all the more confidence,” she said. “Two more games until state and that’s never been done before, so that’s all we need to keep us going.”
Kennedy Arens scored nine fourth-quarter points to finish with 15 for the Blazers.