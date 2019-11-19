Clarke’s inaugural season has ended, but at least one more first rolled in the for the program on Monday.
Receiver Max Steffen, a former Western Dubuque standout, and defensive back Jaydon Brooks were named to the all-Heart of America Conference North Division second team — the first two all-conference players in program history.
Linebackers Jacob Handley and Michael Nacnac, and defensive end Israel Hernandez earned honorable mention.
Steffen, who previously played at the University of Northern Iowa, caught 22 passes for a team-high 412 yards with a team-best six touchdowns this season despite playing in only seven games.
Brooks intercepted four passes, recovered a fumble and made 39 total tackles.
Nacnac was second on the team with 59 total tackles while Handley ranked fourth with 55. Hernandez finished with 36 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and a fumble recovery.