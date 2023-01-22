Another game, another big performance for Nicole McDermott.

McDermott scored 18 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season, all in the last 10 games, and Clarke rolled to its 11th consecutive victory with an 83-75 win over Grand View on Saturday in Des Moines.

