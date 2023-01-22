Another game, another big performance for Nicole McDermott.
McDermott scored 18 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season, all in the last 10 games, and Clarke rolled to its 11th consecutive victory with an 83-75 win over Grand View on Saturday in Des Moines.
product Emma Kelchen added 17 points, Tina Ubl chipped in 13 and Bellevue grad Giana Michels had 10 for the Pride (19-2, 13-2 Heart of America Conference).
Loras 88, Buena Vista 61 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Madison Fleckenstein scored 20 points to go along with eight rebounds, Sami Martin added 16 points and Cierra Bachmann had 14 as the Duhawks (14-4, 7-2 American Rivers Conference) routed the Beavers.
UW-Stevens Point 51, UW-Platteville 49 — At Platteville, Wis.: Ella Mackiewicz scored a game-high 14 points and Brynlee Nelson added 10 to pace the Pioneers (9-10, 2-6 WIAC), but Stevens Point held Platteville to just five points over the final 8 minutes and rallied to victory.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 64, Grand View 61 — At Des Moines: Daquon Lewis scored 13 points, Chris Burnell and Chandler Dean added 12 apiece, and the Pride 10-10, 5-9 Heart) outscored the Vikings, 32-22, in the second half to secure the comeback victory.
Loras 81, Buena Vista 66 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Ali Sabet scored 22 points, Myles Barry chipped in 14 and Declan Ciurlik 12, and five other Duhawks scored at least seven points as Loras (12-6, 6-3 A-R-C) trounced the Beavers.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Duhawks go 4-0 — At Lillis AWC: Shane Liegel won all four of his matches at 184 pounds, and Loras won 31 of 40 individual bouts to sweep its American Rivers Conference Duals pod. The Duhawks routed Nebraska Wesleyan (49-3) and Simpson (43-3) before closing the day with slightly tighter victories over Coe (24-16) and Lither (29-17).
Spartans win 2 of 3 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Brady Koontz went 3-0 at 125, and the University of Dubuque beat Buena Vista (41-9) and Central (25-23) at the American Rivers Conference Duals before falling in the finale to Wartburg, 42-3.
BOYS WRESTLING
Mustangs take 3rd — At Iowa City: Josiah Schaetzle (160), Camden Smith (170), Tate Woodruff (195), JoJo Lewis (220), Mitchell Pins (106) and Evan Bratten (120) all won by fall as Dubuque Hempstead beat Clear Creek-Amana, 49-19, in the third-place match at the Bean City Duals. The Mustangs also defeated Oskaloosa (67-9), Columbus/WMU/Lone Tree (56-15) and Muscatine (64-11) before losing to Mount Vernon (39-31).
Bobcats finish 3rd — At Williamsburg, Iowa: Logan Massey won a round-robin championship at 182 pounds, and Cooper Habel (120), Jagger McCool (145), Nathan Casey (152), Drew Burds (170), Derek Hoerner (195) and Jake Murphy (220) each finished as runners-up as Western Dubuque placed third as a team at the Williamsburg Raider Invitational, 19.5 points behind Williamsburg and eight behind Pella.
Rams 5th — At Wyoming, Iowa: Beau Healey won the 160 title and Mason Besler (120) and Cohen Pfohl (285) finished as runners-up to help Dubuque Senior place fifth as a team at the John Byers Invitational.
Maquoketa Valley’s Nathan Beitz (195) and Aiden Salow (285), and Clayton Ridge’s Erik Flores (106) also won titles. Jake Hiland (145) was runner-up for Bellevue. Pryce Schueller (126) and Jackson Van Keuren (220) led Maquoketa with fourth-place finishes.
Blazers 8th — At Denver, Iowa: Alex Hageman (160) and Isaac Barrick (285) each went 3-1 as Beckman Catholic finished eighth at the Denver Duals. The Trailblazers lost duals against Denver (62-18), Crestwood (75-3) and Waukon (48-24) before falling to Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, 37-28, in the seventh-place match.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Bobcats take 4th — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Western Dubuque’s Adriana Shepherd won the 235 title and Sarah Roling (140) and Josie Jecklin (155) finished runners-up to help the Bobcats to a fourth-place team finish at the Cedar Rapids Prairie Title Tournament. Dubuque Senior’s Hannah Reel (115) and Jolee Strohmeyer (145), and Dubuque Hempstead’s Ayla Osterkamp (135) won titles. Avery Schmidt (170) placed third to lead Dubuque Wahlert.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Beloit 51, Scales Mound 47 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Thomas Hereau and Jacob Duerr combined to score 32 of the Hornets’ 47 points, but South Beloit hung on for the win.
Benton 65, Boscobel 36 — At Wisconsin Dells, Wis.: Rex Blaine scored 20 of his game-high 26 points before halftime, and Nathan Keleher added 14 as the Zephyrs beat the Bulldogs at Just-A-Game Fieldhouse.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Platteville 57, La Crosse Logan 47 — At Platteville, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half, and Lizzie Poller added 17 points as the Hillmen won the non-conference contest.
BOYS PREP SWIMMING
Hempstead 6th, Senior 7th at MVC — At Marion, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead placed sixth and Dubuque Senior seventh at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet hosted by team champion Linn-Mar.
Hempstead’s Michael Rhett Gilbertson finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle, while the Mustangs’ 200 medley relay of Abd Ul-Haq, Brandon Decker, Mason Lemm and Kyle Powers took fifth.
Senior’s 200 medley relay of William Fry, Zack Heiar, Jarrett Herber and Walter Freund finished fourth, as did Heiar in the 100 breaststroke. Fry finished fifth in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, and Heiar took fifth in the 200 individual medley.
