Here is a capsule look at tonight’s area playoff games:
IOWA CLASS 2A
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (3-5) at CAMANCHE (5-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Wahlert is back in the postseason, but the Golden Eagles won’t have much familiarity with any potential opponents, beginning with Camanche. Wahlert put together two of its best games to close the regular season, albeit against two non-playoff qualifiers, outscoring Jesup and Oelwein, 84-0. If Wahlert plays like that again, another playoff game could be in the future.
TH prediction — Wahlert 28, Camanche 21
IOWA CLASS 1A
SOUTH HARDIN (3-5) AT BECKMAN (8-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Class 1A No. 6-ranked Trailblazers went unblemished during the regular season and look to keep this dream season alive. South Hardin averages just more than 24 points per game and relies heavily on quarterback Mason Sheldahl, who has thrown for 1,462 yards and 11 touchdowns. If the vaunted Beckman defense, which surrenders just more than 10 points per contest, can slow him down, the Blazers should be in good shape. Beckman’s ground and pound offense has produced points all season and should do more of the same tonight, while keeping its defense fresh.
TH prediction — Dyersville Beckman 31, South Hardin 14
CASCADE (4-4) AT IOWA CITY REGINA (8-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Cougars enter the playoffs after an up-and-down regular season. Their offense has shown glimpses of greatness, but their defense — which allows almost 30 points per game — has struggled. No better time to put it all together than against the No. 4-ranked Regals tonight. It will be a monumental task, but if Jack Menster and company can crack a very stingy Regina defense, the Regals don’t typically light up the scoreboard. It would be a perfect time for the Cougars to find that defensive gem they’ve been searching for all season.
TH prediction — Iowa City Regina 28, Cascade 17
IOWA CLASS A
BELLEVUE (5-3) AT LISBON (7-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Bellevue returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 after sneaking by Clayton Ridge last week in a defensive grind. They’ll need that same type of tenacity on defense against the Class A No. 5-ranked Lions, who average 36 points per game. Comet quarterback Cole Heim is tied for eighth in Class A with 15 touchdown passes, so he’ll need to find more of that magic tonight for Bellevue to have a chance.
TH prediction — Lisbon 34, Bellevue 20
IOWA 8-PLAYER
EDGEWOOD COLESBURG (5-3) AT WAYLAND WACO (8-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Ed-Co makes its 8-player playoff debut after a very successful three-year run in Class A. The Vikings come into tonight’s contest as underdogs on paper, but considering their losses were to three of the top-ranked teams in 8-player, the records are a bit deceiving. WACO has an average margin of victory of 30 points and has only been really tested one time this season in Week 6 against New London. The Vikings average more than 44 points per game, so if they can put some early points on the board and set the tone, this one could come down to the very end.
TH prediction — Wayland Waco 45, Edgewood-Colesburg 41
WISCONSIN DIVISION 4
PLATTEVILLE (3-6) at MADISON EDGEWOOD (9-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — am1590wpvl.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Top-seeded Edgewood brings a squad averaging 38 points per game. Platteville is averaging just 20 points per game. It will take more than that for the Hillmen to keep the season going. The winner plays Kewaskum or Lodi.
TH prediction — Edgewood 35, Platteville 14
WISCONSIN DIVISION 5
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (5-4) at RICHLAND CENTER (6-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last meeting — Richland Center won, 13-7, on Sept. 17
Outlook — Prairie du Chien has won with defense this year, holding six of nine opponents to 14 or fewer points. Richland Center wins with a similar style. Two touchdowns might be enough to advance. The winner plays Watertown Luther Prep or Brodhead/Juda.
TH prediction — Richland Center 20, Prairie du Chien 13
WISCONSIN DIVISION 6
BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG (3-6) at DARLINGTON (8-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last meeting — Darlington won, 58-6, on Sept. 17
Outlook — Darlington has won seven straight, but the defense has allowed at least 20 points in each of the last three. Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg was shut out last week in its only game so far this month. The winner will play Mondovi or Melrose-Mindoro.
TH prediction — Darlington 42, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 7
WHITEHALL (5-3) at CUBA CITY (7-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — superhits106.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — With the exception of back-to-back hiccups, the Cubans have been rolling this season behind veteran quarterback Beau Kopp. Whitehall has won four in a row without allowing more than 14 points. The winner plays Lancaster or Onalaska Luther.
TH prediction — Cuba City 35, Whitehall 27
LANCASTER (4-5) at ONALASKA LUTHER (5-4)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Lancaster enters the postseason on a three-game losing streak. Luther has won two of three. Both teams average about 23 points per game. This one could be a nail-biter that comes down to the final few minutes.
TH prediction — Luther 21, Lancaster 20
MINERAL POINT (4-5) at CEDAR GROVE-BELGIUM (8-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Mineral Point averages 30.3 points per game but will be the underdog against a Cedar Grove-Belgium team that has scored at least 31 points eight times in nine games. The winner plays Ozaukee or Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.
TH prediction — Cedar Grove-Belgium 41, Mineral Point 28
WISCONSIN DIVISION 7
POTOSI/CASSVILLE (8-1) at RIVER RIDGE (7-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — x1071.com
Last meeting — Potosi won, 30-26, on Oct. 8
Outlook — This might just be the first-round playoff game of the week, with the co-Six Rivers Conference champions squaring off. Potosi/Cassville averages 38.7 points; River Ridge scored 27.6 per game. The regular-season meeting was held in Potosi. The Timberwolves are ontheir home field this time. The winner will play Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca or Highland.
TH prediction — River Ridge 27, Potosi/Cassville 20
WISCONSIN 8-PLAYER
BELMONT (6-2) vs. OAKFIELD (7-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Site — Lomira
Last meeting — Oakfield won, 22-8, on Sept. 24
Outlook — Belmont was the unofficial state champion last year after opting out of the state’s one-round postseason. The Braves lost their first meeting against Oakfield, but have a chance to avenge that. The winner plays Greenwood or Newman Catholic.
TH prediction — Oakfield 28, Belmont 21