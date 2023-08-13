CASCADE, Iowa – Everything finally fell into place for the Key West semi-pro baseball team on Sunday afternoon.

The top-seeded Ramblers earned their first tournament championship of the summer by defeating the second-seeded Dubuque Packers, 5-1, in the final of the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League playoffs at American Legion Field. Key West edged Cascade, 5-3, and Dubuque ousted Farley, 5-2, in the semifinals earlier in the day.

