Nate Offerman fired a 76 to tie for medalist honors, and Dyersville Beckman finished runner-up by a single stroke as a team to earn a trip to the Iowa Class 2A boys state golf tournament.

Beckman carded 326 as a team and was edged by West Branch for the team title at Monday’s Class 2A district meet at Heritage Oaks Golf & Country Club in Wapello.

Luke Harwick added an 81 for the Trailblazers. Noah Boge added an 84 and Ty Rausch carded an 85. Brady Bockenstedt’s 88 and TJ Thier’s 94 did not count toward the team score.

