The University of Iowa and Iowa State University athletics departments issued vastly different announcements Monday as their cities have become the nation’s top hotspots for new coronavirus cases.
Iowa announced it was suspending football workouts through Labor Day weekend after 93 new positive tests were reported from weekly testing of student-athletes, coaches and staff.
Iowa State, meanwhile, announced that it would allow a reduced number of fans to attend its Sept. 12 season opener against Louisiana-Lafayette.
Iowa conducted a total of 815 tests in the week ending Sunday. The athletic department has found 176 positive tests, 2,560 negative tests and one inconclusive test since beginning routine testing as part of its return to campus protocol on May 29. Those tests include student-athletes, coaches and staff, and positive cases are subject to quarantine and contact tracing.
“Due to the recent increase in cases in the community, we have made the decision to pause voluntary and mandatory workouts until after Labor Day,” Iowa professor and head team physician Dr. Andrew Peterson said in a statement. “We remain confident in our overall process, including testing, contact tracing and daily health screening.”
But the concern isn’t just among those on campus.
According to the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker, Iowa’s cases per capita over the last seven days (259 per 100,000 residents) is second highest among United States’ territories, trailing only Guam (309).
Johnson County, where Iowa City is located, shows a per capita rate of 854 cases per 100,000 residents.
Iowa City has the nation’s second-leading rate of new cases, with 7.6 per 1,000 residents over the last two weeks.
Ames, home of Iowa State, leads the nation with 8.2 cases per 1,000 residents.
But that didn’t stop ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard from sending a letter to fans announcing plans to allow spectators.
“Our staff has strategically reassigned all seat locations using current Cyclone Club giving levels, priority points within those levels and taking into account location and/or price, to create improved social distancing,” Pollard wrote.
Pollard estimates that approximately 25,000 fans will be allowed at the first game. The ISU ticket office will email all account holders their seating locations by Thursday. All fans have been assigned new seating locations and it is critical to remain in those seats to maintain social distancing.
The Cyclones have implemented a number of mitigation measures, including required face coverings at all times and prohibiting tailgating both before and after the game.
“If our mitigation actions are successful, we will allow all season ticket purchasers to attend the Oklahoma game Oct. 3,” Pollard wrote. “However, if we determine that mitigation measures were not followed adequately at the first game, we will have no fans at future games (beginning with Oklahoma).”
Additionally, fans who are feeling ill or have symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and watch the game on television. Fans are asked to arrive early to avoid traffic congestion and then walk directly to the stadium.
This information is also subject to revision, though. Pollard says the university will continue to monitor the situation over the next two weeks. If the condition worsens, the decision to allow limited fans could be rescinded.
Story County, where Iowa State is located, has seen 817 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, more than three times the state’s seven-day rate.
“An important factor in the decision to allow fans is our belief that Cyclone fans are willing to adhere to our mitigation measures,” Pollard said. “The purpose of this letter is to ask for your support in helping create a safe environment while also providing our team an impactful home field advantage. This is an incredible opportunity for Iowa State University to showcase its ability to successfully navigate the challenges associated with large outdoor events during a pandemic.
“In order for our plans to succeed, we need full buy-in from everyone.”