The Dubuque Senior girls’ basketball team has been quite streaky this season. Literally.
After winning their first five contests of the year, the Rams dipped in the other direction, losing their next five. They continued their streaky ways Friday night, winning their third game in a row with a grinding 47-43 victory over rival Hempstead at Nora Gymnasium.
“We learned some lessons during that five-game losing streak,” Senior coach Jared Deutsch said. “Even though it didn’t always click for us tonight, our focus was right. It was a struggle tonight for sure, but our girls made the effort and played the way we always talk about.”
The teams battled through a closely contested first half of play where each team essentially traded baskets throughout the first 16 minutes.
Senior (8-5) used a mini 6-0 run in the middle of the second quarter on consecutive 3-pointers by Josie Potts and Elly Haber to take an18-12 advantage. After exchanging baskets for the rest of the quarter, Anna Kruse’s short jumper at the buzzer gave the Rams a 22-16 advantage at the break.
While leading scorer Olivia Baxter went scoreless in the first half, Senior’s depth played to its advantage as six different players recorded baskets to pick up the slack.
After Senior extended its lead early in the third to 27-18 on a Sam McDonald trey, Hempstead (3-10) used a 9-0 run of its own, highlighted by 3-pointers from Carleigh Hodgson and Kialah Hill, to tie the game at 27 with 1:15 remaining in the quarter.
Baxter got things going for the Rams in the fourth, converting an and-1 giving her team a 37-33 lead. On the very next possession, however, Hempstead freshman guard Camdyn Kay matched that with a three-point play of her own, pulling her team within one.
With 1:50 remaining, the Mustangs took their first lead since early in the opening quarter, when Hodgson, who had a game-high 16 points, knocked down a triple for a 43-42 advantage.
It was short-lived, as Senior’s Mya Beau had an answer. The Rams’ cold-blooded sophomore forward knocked down a triple of her own on the next drive, in what proved to be a game-winning basket and a 45-43 lead with just over a minute to play.
“Mya Beau’s 3 was a huge momentum-changer for us, “Deutsch said. “It was a huge turning point in the game for us.”
Despite the tough defeat, Hempstead coach Ryan Rush sees his team improving each week and was proud of their effort.
“The girls we have compete; they really do.” Rush said. “A game like this is a good way to show how much better we have gotten. We were in the game, on the road in a tough place to play in a city rivalry. I’m really proud of them for competing the entire game.”