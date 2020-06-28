If Bellevue’s Ben Parker has learned anything this past year, it’s to take advantage of every opportunity he’s been given, because you never know when everything can be stripped away in a moment’s notice.
The standout athlete and classroom whiz, like many other students around the country, was denied countless special moments in the final months of his senior year. However, the 2020 Telegraph Herald Scholar-Athlete has somehow remained positive about coping with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I never would have guessed that the last down of football I played back in October was the final moment of high school athletics for me,” Parker said. “There was no closure for us. It still feels like I should be running track yet. It’s a lot to process, but you have to cope with it any way you can.”
The class Valedictorian was also forced to give his limited graduation speech in front of seven family members as the ceremony was held virtually.
“It didn’t feel real,” he said. “I guess it was better than nothing, though. If anything, it’s shown me to appreciate all the little moments. The past few months have forced me to just take a step back and realize my place in the world. We all still have a lot of blessings in life to be thankful for.”
During his athletic career at Bellevue, Parker was a three-year starter on the football team where he received second team all-district honors his junior year and first team all-district honors his senior year while playing middle linebacker and running back. He also received academic all-state honors.
“Ben is not your stereotypical football player,” Bellevue football coach Chet Knake said. “He is one of those really nice guys who is extremely responsible and respectful. He will do whatever is asked of him. He played his best football when it mattered most, and he constantly wanted to improve.”
Parker will continue his football career next fall at Wartburg, where he plans to major in biology and engineering.
“Coaches are going to love him,” Knake said. “He’s a student of the game, and he’s just a phenomenal kid.”
Parker was also a three-time state qualifier in track and field his junior year after missing his sophomore season following ankle surgery. He received all-conference, all-district and all-state academic honors and finished second in the 4x100 and 4x200 while taking third in the sprint medley relay at the state meet.
“Our team had been training hard in preparation for this year’s track season because we had a lot of fast guys returning and we had high hopes for what we would be able to accomplish,” Parker said. “When we found out in late March that we weren’t going to be given an opportunity to compete, we were all extremely disappointed. We were favored to win state, and it’s hard to make sense of such a dire situation.”
Despite the hardships, Parker remains grateful for the experiences he had during high school.
“I really feel lucky that I got the chance to experience the state track and field meet and the Drake Relays,” he said. “Not everyone gets the chance to do that, and because of that, I am truly thankful.”
Bellevue track and field coach Scott Jess said that Parker was poised for his best season yet.
“Ben had really progressed as a sprinter, and he put in the time away from the season to make himself faster and stronger,” Jess said. “It’s an unfortunate way for things to end, but I know he will go on to do amazing things.”
While keeping busy with athletics, Parker found the time to complete 50 college credits on top of his regular coursework.
“If you strive hard enough for something, you will succeed,” he said. “You have to remain committed to bettering yourself, and most importantly, you have to become comfortable with being uncomfortable. There’s a lot of late nights, early mornings, and difficult practices, but if you have an uninterrupted drive, you can accomplish anything.”
Parker was also the recipient of the Iowa Governor’s Scholar Award, which is presented to each school’s highest academic achiever.
“We were supposed to go to a big ceremony and receive a plaque from the governor, but that was also canceled because of COVID,” Ben said. “It’s still a very prestigious honor and I’m grateful to have been a recipient.”
Parker was also a member of the Unity Council, Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council, Bellevue Big Buddies, Class Treasurer, Robotics team, National Honor Society and Bellevue Big.
“It’s such a cliche, but high school really does go way too fast,” he said. “I’m glad that I was able to challenge myself academically and athletically, and I feel like I made the most of the opportunities I was given.”