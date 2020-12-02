In an intrinsically chaotic year, Kendrick Watkins-Hogue’s journey through 2020 has been nothing short of eventful.
The former Dubuque Senior standout wide receiver recently committed to continue his football career at NCAA Division II Wayne State in Wayne, Neb.
“I committed there because of the energy the coaches gave off,” Watkins-Hogue said. “It felt like the right place to go and the coaches really wanted me there. I had a connection with coaches right off the bat.”
Watkins-Hogue led all of Class 4A in 2019 with 64 receptions and 1,081 yards and earned second-team all-state honors for the Rams during his junior season.
A native of Galesburg, Ill., he made the decision to return home for the 2020 school year to have the opportunity to graduate with his childhood friends. However, after not enjoying their online-only school model, Watkins-Hogue recently moved back to Dubuque and re-enrolled at Senior.
But with Illinois postponing their fall sports programs to the spring, and Iowa high school football already completed, Watkins-Hogue missed out on his senior campaign entirely. It is impressive, however, that he has drawn so much collegiate interest based solely on his junior season. Other schools he was considering included Minnesota State, Iowa Western, Central, St. Ambrose, Wartburg, Upper Iowa, Loras and Dubuque.
Watkins-Hogue said while he would have loved to finish out his high school career, not playing his senior season did not really affect his recruiting campaign.
“Most of the schools I was in contact with started recruiting me during my junior year,” Watkins-Hogue said. “I knew with not having a senior year I had to start going on visits and really focus in on which school I wanted to go to.”
Despite not competing this season, Watkins-Hogue used his spare time to prepare for next year by lifting weights and doing football-specific drills every day.
“I looked at it as, OK, I won’t be able to play but I can focus on getting better for college,” he said. “Yeah it’s a negative that I’m not playing but it gives me more time to get better and work on my craft for next year, so in that way it was a positive.”
Playing at Wayne State will also present another unique opportunity for Watkins-Hogue next season. He will be competing against his former Dubuque Senior teammate and first cousin Cain McWilliams, who recently committed to the University of Sioux Falls, which competes in the same conference.
“It will be interesting to be able to see his growth from high school to college, and being able to compete against him will be a lot of fun because we’re so used to playing together for the last few years,” Watkins-Hogue said.
But before they embark on their separate football journeys, Watkins-Hogue and McWilliams will join forces this season as key components on the Dubuque Senior basketball team. They hope to make a return trip to state that narrowly eluded them a year ago.
“I think we’ve got the best coach in the MVC,” Watkins-Hogue said of Rams’ basketball coach Wendell Eimers. “He coaches our team like we all are one. When I came back, no one really worried that I didn’t play football; they just wanted me to focus on having a good season in basketball.”
Watkins-Hogue has both short-term and long-term goals for his team this season.
“With COVID going on, our first goal is to have five healthy people on the court who can play, but our ultimate plan is to make a run at state again,” he said.
Though he may not have taken a traditional path to a college scholarship, Watkins-Hogue said it is rewarding nonetheless and he is proud of the work he’s put in to get to this point.
“It felt good,” he says. “It’s a big stress relief.”