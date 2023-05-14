Prep baseball: Western Dubuque opens season ranked No. 1 by IHSBCA By JIM LEITNER jim.leitner@thmedia.com May 14, 2023 May 14, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Western Dubuque players celebrate after beating Davenport Assumption, 7-1, in the 2022 Iowa Class 3A state championship game on Friday at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City. Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Purchase Article Reprint Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Fresh off the first state championship in program history, the Western Dubuque Bobcats opened the season ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.The IHSBCA released its preseason rankings on Sunday night with four area schools mentioned.Dubuque Wahlert landed at No. 6 in Class 3A. In Class 2A, a pair of returning state qualifiers in Dyersville Beckman and Cascade earned the No. 4 and No. 9 spots, respectively. Recommended for you The other top-ranked teams include West Des Moines Dowling in Class 4A, Van Meter in Class 2A and Remsen St. Mary’s in Class 1A.The high school baseball season opens Monday.CLASS 4A1. Dowling Catholic2. Ankeny Centennial3. Johnston4. CR Prairie5. Waukee Northwest6. Pleasant Valley7. CR Kennedy8. WDM Valley9. Iowa City High10. IndianolaOthers mentioned (alphabetical order): Ankeny, Cedar Falls, Sioux City East, Southeast Polk, WaukeeCLASS 3A1. Western Dubuque2. Marion3. CR Xavier4. Assumption5. Lewis Central6. Dubuque Wahlert7. North Polk8. Independence9. MOC-Floyd Valley10. PellaOthers mentioned (alphabetical order): ADM, Ballard, Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Waverly-Shell RockCLASS 2A1. Van Meter2. Mid-Prairie3. Kuemper Catholic4. Dyersville Beckman Catholic5. Dike-New Hartford6. Williamsburg7. Estherville Lincoln Central8. Underwood9. Cascade10. OsageOthers mentioned (alphabetical order): Central Lyon, Clarinda, DM Christian, New Hampton, West MarshallCLASS 1A1. Remsen-St.Mary’s2. Newman Catholic3. North Linn4. Lisbon5. Kingsley-Pierson6. Lynnville-Sully7. Don Bosco8. Gehlen Catholic9. Saint Ansgar10. West HarrisonOthers mentioned (alphabetical order): Coon Rapids-Bayard, Moravia, St. Albert, Wapsie Valley, Woodbury Central Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Wahlert-high-school Western-dubuque-high-school × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finalists Updated 37 min ago Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Althaus primed to finish prep career with flourish BY SHANNON MUMM shannon.mumm@thmedia.comUpdated May 11, 2023 Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finalists Updated May 10, 2023 Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Daugherty enjoys record-setting week BY SHANNON MUMM shannon.mumm@thmedia.comUpdated May 8, 2023 More than the Score More than the Score: TH sports staff compiling Scholar-Athlete Teams BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editor Updated May 12, 2023 More than the Score: Joseph earns all-XFL accolades BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated May 9, 2023 More than the Score: Arena League selects first 3 members BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated May 8, 2023 More than the Score: Local speedways to take 2nd run at season openers BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated Apr 28, 2023
