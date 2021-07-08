In between innings, Izzy Pfeiffer quickly takes off her shin guards and grabs a seat on her catcher’s bucket. She studies the opposing pitcher and defense with a keen eye, looking for any tips or clues to relay to her young teammates.
“I do have a catcher’s bucket because after catching two games, my knees are starting to give out,” Pfeiffer said. “I’ll just sit over there and then I get to see the whole field. I have a couple of eighth-graders who come over and sit by me and we just get to talk through the game.”
Pfeiffer, a junior, is the unquestioned leader of an incredibly young and inexperienced Wahlert softball team. She has proven this season to be an MVP in ways that stretch far beyond any statistical measures.
“She has been so important to us this season,” Wahlert coach Ashley Cullen said. “She leads at stretches, helps get things set up ahead of time, she is always mentoring and communicating with our younger players and is just completely positive the entire time.”
A promising 2020 left the Golden Eagles with high hopes entering this season, but the other would-be returning upperclassmen decided against playing softball in 2021, leaving Pfeiffer surrounded with a supporting cast of 11 eighth-graders, three freshmen and two sophomores.
“When I heard that, I was a little shocked,” Pfeiffer admitted. “It was a mental take-back for me at first, but then I realized that I still have my girls and I still have a team and I’m here because I just love the game and want to play.”
This season marks Pfeiffer’s fourth on the varsity level, so there’s no doubt she would have been looked to as one of the leaders regardless, but to be the sole veteran presence on a group with no varsity experience among them, is something she wasn’t prepared for.
“This year has been a very new experience,” she said. “In the past, I was that kid that kind of looked up to the older girls and tried to learn from them. Suddenly being thrown in as the oldest has been very interesting for me, but in a good way. This season has been a lot of fun getting to know new kids who want to play and get better. It’s just been a lot of fun.”
Cullen says it would have been easy for Pfeiffer to have a chip on her shoulder and have more of a dictatorship mentality being the only upperclassman, but she has been anything but that.
“She has definitely been the opposite of that,” he said. “She encourages them to play hard, encourages them to bring their best and play hard every night. In between innings, she’ll step up and say what needs to be said, but it’s always positive, it’s always to the point, and it’s always specific to what needs to be done.”
Cullen recalled a specific in-game meeting recently where he was in awe of his junior captain.
“We were coming off the field and she took over the huddle and I just kind of stepped back and listened,” Cullen said. “She said everything that I was going to say in that huddle. “It was really surprising that she sees the game exactly like I see it.”
That meeting solidified a thought Cullen has had in the back of his mind.
“To be honest with you, I wouldn’t be surprised if one day she is a coach,” he said. “The way she approaches the game and the way she picks up the knowledge of the game, I could definitely see that in her future.”
Pfeiffer says it is important to lead by example and teach through her actions.
“I want to set a good example all the time on the field and off the field so I always try to be my best self,” she said. “Even after a hard inning, I’ll still be up and cheering and I’ll tell others to do the same. Even girls that don’t get a lot of playing time, I’ll make the extra effort to be their friend and talk them through things they may not understand.”
Beyond being a role model for her teammates, Cullen stated the way Pfeiffer plays the game speaks volumes for her as a leader.
“She’s always putting herself on the line for every game, diving for balls, sliding at bases, doing whatever she can to win,” he said. “She lays it all on the line for the team every time she steps on the field.”
This year, the Eagles were without a true catcher, so Cullen looked to his veteran leader to fill that void and step into a position she has played only sparingly in the past.
“Her arm strength is incredible,” he said. “But more than that, I’ve had several umpires throughout the year tell me they can’t believe how positive my catcher is. I’ve gotten texts the day after saying how incredible it was to be umping a game with her back there catching.”
Pfeiffer stated that transitioning to catcher this season has been tough, but has helped develop her role as a leader.
“As a catcher, I get to be involved in every single pitch, every single ball, I can slow the game down if I need to, I can call time and talk to the pitcher and talk through things with her,” she said. I do love it back there. “Sometimes I even talk to players on the other team just to make conversation and be myself.”
As her team carries a 2-29 record into its postseason opener tonight against Decorah, Pfeiffer pays no attention to the wins and losses, but stops to think just how proud she is of her young team’s resilient attitude this season.
“I just want to say just how proud of this team I am,” she said. “I know it’s been a struggle, but they have been working hard and want to get better, and that’s something I greatly admire about them.”
It’s that type of attitude that Cullen says will have a lasting effect on the Wahlert program.
“In four years, I’ve never heard her say one thing negative when it comes to the team,” he said. “I think next year these girls will look up to her even more as a senior. She’s just helping this program grow in the right direction.”