Ian Takes was determined to score at least one goal this season.
Based on warm-ups prior to Dubuque Wahlert’s regular-season finale, it wasn’t going to happen. Things changed somewhere in between kickoff.
Takes scored his first two career goals — on senior night, no less — and Nathan Donovan added a hat trick as Iowa Class 2A No. 14-ranked Dubuque Wahlert rolled to a 10-0 victory over Western Dubuque on a rainy Tuesday at Steele Field.
“I missed every ball in warm-ups, so I did not think I’d have a great shooting game, but first ball I got I ripped into the back of the net,” Takes said. “I’m not much of a finisher, but luckily this game I was able to pull through and score two goals.”
Brant Perry and Tyler Dodds added two goals apiece and Joel Tranel scored his first goal as the Golden Eagles closed the regular season at 7-8 overall, 5-5 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Wahlert will host the Bobcats (0-13, 0-10) in a rematch on Thursday in the 2A substate quarterfinals. The Eagles will not assume it will be another walk-over.
“You never assume anything in the game of soccer,” Donovan said. “We just have to come out like we did this game. Start off strong and don’t develop bad habits. Use it as a game to get better. We’re hoping to make a long run, so first game, first step.”
Takes wasted little time in giving the Eagles a lead. A cross from Perry bounced off a defender and right to Takes, who punched it in just 39 seconds into the match.
“In the back of my mind I kind of thought I wouldn’t score this year,” Takes said. “Obviously team success is more important, but I really wanted to score. Being able to score two goals during senior night was a really great feeling, and something we want to continue next game and into the postseason.”
Donovan scored his first goal just less than 2 minutes later on a penalty kick. Perry sandwiched his goals around a marker from Dodds as the Eagles took a 5-0 lead just 10:20 into the match.
“What we talked about before the game is, the whole year the message has been to control what you can control. So go out today and do that,” Eagles coach Dan Block said. “Go out today and play like they’re the No. 1 team and control what you can control, and I think they did that.”
Dodds converted a give-and-go with Donovan for his second goal at the 20-minute mark, and Takes made it 7-0 in the 26th minute. Joel Tranel scored his first career goal with just less than 11 minutes left in the first half as Wahlert took an 8-0 lead into the break.
Donovan’s beautiful diving header on a perfectly-placed cross from Perry put the Eagles on the cusp of ending the game early. He finished it off about a minute later with his 31st goal of the season — tied for third-most in the state — and 51st of his career.
“Brant Perry played a peach of a ball to me. I saw it coming in and thought this is a great opportunity to have a diving header,” Donovan said.