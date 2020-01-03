Darius Lasley scored a team-high 21 points, while Nick Marshall added 18 points and six rebounds as the Clarke men’s basketball team picked up an 82-69 victory over St. Ambrose on Thursday night in non-conference action in Davenport, Iowa.
Josh Meier scored 12 points and Dubuque Hempstead grad Keith Johnson chipped in 11 for the Pride, who improved to 9-5 on the season behind a 46-33 run in the second half.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
River Ridge (Wis.) 53, Potosi/Cassvillle 27 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves (10-1) asserted their dominance in the Six Rivers West, as Skylar White scored 14 points and helped Ridge build a 33-10 lead by halftime.
Shullsburg 54, Benton 10 — At Benton, Wis.: Brooklyn Strang scored 11 points and Kayla Klotz added 10 as the Miners (9-1) beat up on the Zephyrs (0-8).
Prairie du Chien 48, Westby 36 — At Westby, Wis.: Macey Banasik scored 16 points and Lily Krahn added 10 as the Blackhawks (8-2) used a 29-13 run in the first half to beat Westby (7-3).
PREP BOWLING
Rams swept — At Creslanes: Dubuque Senior was swept by Cedar Rapids Xavier by a score of 2,705-2,691 in the boys match and 2,523-2,341 in the girls contest. Logan Jasper led the Rams boys with a 441 series, and Ella Pregler fronted the girls with a 335 series.