Taven Rich never saw this coming four years ago.
As a freshman at Maquoketa, Rich joined the wrestling team, but ultimately quit.
Now a senior, Rich is a state wrestling runner-up.
“I was a bad kid my freshman year. Red dyed hair, thought I was all that. I got into some bad stuff,” said Rich, who was also a standout offensive lineman for the Cardinals football team and this week was voted the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week.
After Rich quit the wrestling team, then-Maquoketa wrestling coach Brendan Schott approached him about coming back. He rejoined the team as a sophomore and finished third at the year-end district meet. Schott left Maquoketa during the offseason and returned home to coach North Linn this past season.
“He was just an amazing guy, an amazing mentor,” Rich said. “But having (first-year head coach) Colton Feller with us is just amazing. He definitely puts you in the right mentality.”
Rich, who stands 6-foot-5 and will play football at Iowa Western Community College next year, turned it on as a junior, posting a 39-5 mark and taking third at the state tournament. This year, he avenged his only regular-season loss three times in consecutive weekends before pinning his way into the state finals.
He suffered just his second loss of the season to ADM’s top-ranked Kaden Sutton in the finals, coming up on the short end of a 4-2 decision. He ended the season 41-2 and was 110-21 in his career.
“He’s come a long way,” Feller said. “He’s obviously pretty physically blessed. To be that big is one thing, but he doesn’t move like your average heavyweight. You can just tell wrestling in the room with him, the cheap stuff I used to get on him I don’t really get any more.”
He didn’t pin like a heavyweight either.
Of Rich’s 41 victories, 32 came via fall — 30 of which came in the first period and 13 in less than a minute.
“It’s not just pins. To be that big and to be cradling other big guys, that’s what’s special about it,” Feller said. “I’d like to say he lucks into it, but unfortunately he practices on me in warmups pretty much every time before he wrestles, so I’ve kind of come to expect it.”
Asked about beating up on his coach, Rich laughed and said, “Oh yeah. If he makes me mad, I’m putting his knee to his chest.”
Rich said his lasting memory from his final state wrestling experience would be his championship match and wrestling before a sold-out crowd at Wells Fargo Arena. He was smiling as he stood on the medal stand.
“Before my match I got to look around the stadium and realize how many kids make it this far. I really just tried to stay humble,” he said. “Seeing everybody watching was definitely a bit nerve-wracking. I don’t see how you couldn’t see it as nerve-wracking.
“But, hopefully I gave everyone a show.”