DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Nate Offerman turned in yet another gem, and the Beckman Catholic offense gave him more than enough support.

The senior right-hander struck out five and scattered three hits Wednesday night to lead the Trailblazers to a 10-0, five-inning victory over Northeast Goose Lake in an Iowa Class 2A District semifinal at Commercial Club Park’s Jenk Field. He also contributed a pair of hits in a nine-hit attack.

