DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Nate Offerman turned in yet another gem, and the Beckman Catholic offense gave him more than enough support.
The senior right-hander struck out five and scattered three hits Wednesday night to lead the Trailblazers to a 10-0, five-inning victory over Northeast Goose Lake in an Iowa Class 2A District semifinal at Commercial Club Park’s Jenk Field. He also contributed a pair of hits in a nine-hit attack.
Top-seeded and No. 3-ranked Beckman (20-9) advanced to host Camanche (10-16) at 7 p.m. Saturday for the district title. Camanche upset No. 2-seeded Waterloo Columbus, 5-2, in the first semifinal. Northeast bowed out at 11-13 and lost all three meetings with Beckman, including a River Valley Conference doubleheader June 1, also in Dyersville.
“Big-time players show up in the big moments,” Offerman said. “I have four years of experience in the playoffs, and I want to be the guy who has his teammates jump on his back in the tournament.
“I didn’t think we’d run rule them, to be honest. I thought it’d be a close game, just like the two times we played them earlier. My goal was to keep them under two runs, because I knew we’d get at least two. I got my two-seamer in on their hands. I was pretty pumped up the first couple innings and fell off toward the end, but I did what we needed.”
Offerman improved to 8-0 and lowered his ERA to 0.56. He has fanned 55 batters in 49 2/3 innings of work this season.
Beckman opened the scoring in the bottom of the second after Jackson Oberbroeckling led off with a line drive double to the left-centerfield gap. He came across when Eli Kluesner reached on an error. Kluesner moved to third on Jake Schmidt’s bunt and scored on Dylan Recker’s sacrifice fly to left for a 2-0 cushion.
The Blazers added on in the third, when Luke Sigwarth drew a leadoff walk and Offerman drilled a double over the third-base bag. Matthew Florence drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly to center, and Oberbroeckling picked up another RBI when he reached on a throwing error. Beckman made it 5-0 when Northeast committed its third and fourth errors of the inning on the same play.
The run parade continued in the fourth. Drew Thier and Luke Schieltz singled before Sigwarth drilled an RBI double off the right-field fence. Offerman’s liner to center drove in Schieltz, and Sigwarth scored on a Florence ground out to make it 8-0.
Beckman loaded the bases in the fifth on a Kluesner hit, a walk and hit batsman. Schieltz singled home a run, and Sigwarth ended it with a sacrifice fly to center.
Schieltz also had a pair of hits, and seven different Blazers either had a hit or drove in a run.
“That’s huge,” said Schieltz, the leadoff man. “Through our first five runs, myself and (No. 2 hitter) Sigwarth didn’t have a hit. It shows how deep our lineup is and how good it can be. I don’t know if we showed that all the time during the season, but it came through tonight.”
First-year head coach Ryan Mabe earned his first career postseason win.
“It was kind of a nerve-wracking day, because Northeast is a lot better team than you saw tonight,” Mabe said. “But, toward the end of the year, I thought we turned a corner offensively in terms of our approach at the plate. We’ve gotten out of that pop-up mode and we’re making more contact instead of striking out. We’re putting it in play and making them make plays.”
Beckman swept Camanche during River Valley Conference play.