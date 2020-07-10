Twenty years ago, a high school freshman girl named Lindsey Kane donned a Dubuque Wahlert volleyball uniform for the first time.
From that point forward, Kane was in love. Those school colors had a heavy hand in shaping her next two decades.
She helped the Golden Eagles win three Iowa state championships as a player. She got married. She took over as head volleyball coach and guided Wahlert to three more titles. She was pregnant with her first-born during one championship run. The next season, her players held her infant son, Theo, while they celebrated a three-peat.
All of this done while she proudly wore the blue and gold.
Which is why it was with the heaviest heart that Lindsey (Kane) Beaves made “the hardest decision of my life” this week.
On Thursday, Wahlert announced that she is stepping down as head Eagles volleyball coach after seven seasons.
Beaves and her husband, Matt, have been trying for several months to conceive a second child through in vitro fertilization. Due to the unknowns about fall volleyball season as well as the many health risks presented by the coronavirus pandemic, Beaves said her resignation is what’s in the best interest for herself and her young family.
“I know it’s not something you really ever see on the sports page, but I want people to know that sometimes things are bigger than the individual, and that this decision is about family,” said Beaves, 34, during a phone interview with the TH. “You’re watching the news and waiting to hear about fall sports and what kind of guidelines and restrictions there may be. Not hearing anything and knowing there’s an upcoming (in vitro) transfer — there’s a lot that goes into it. Not knowing what volleyball’s going to look like and the rising numbers (of COVID-19) around the area, I couldn’t justify putting myself and my pregnancy at risk.”
Beaves didn’t rule out a possible return to coaching down the road. But for now, her resignation closes the book on one of the most decorated careers in Iowa’s most storied volleyball program.
As a player under Hall of Fame coach Tom Keating, Beaves helped Wahlert to three straight championships from 2001-03 during an era when the Eagles won a state-record six consecutive titles. She went on to compete at the NCAA Division I level for the College of Charleston before returning to Wahlert as an assistant coach under Julie Kieffer.
In 2013, a year after she was inducted into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s volleyball Hall of Fame, Beaves succeeded Jan Thyne as the Eagles head varsity coach. Four years later, Beaves coached Wahlert to its first state volleyball title in more than a decade. It was the start of three straight championships from 2016-18.
She is the only player/coach to earn both the Telegraph Herald’s volleyball player of the year (2003) and coach of the year (2016) awards, along with numerous other accolades she’s garnered since the turn of the century.
All of it, Beaves said, stems from her passion for Wahlert volleyball, which makes hanging it up so difficult.
“I met with varsity (Wednesday) night and we talked about the tradition that is Wahlert,” Beaves said. “It’s so much bigger than you, but it also embraces you when you put on that jersey. I grew up in that program. I watched that program and my parents were taking us to games when we were just kids.
“It’s amazing to win a state championship as a player but it’s even better to see it happen as a coach.”
Wahlert has produced the most volleyball Hall of Famers in Iowa. Even so, Eagles athletic director Tom English said Beaves has left a lasting impact on the program.
“She was able to take over a program that has a rich history, and often that’s not easy,” said English. “For her to take that on under those expectations, with that pressure and get three state championships in seven years is a tremendous accomplishment. Obviously, the results speak for themselves.
“This COVID thing is such an unpredictable monster that it’s difficult for people to make decisions.”
Every title-winner contains its share of stars in the sport, and Beaves’ run with Wahlert was no different. Behind the prowess of Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year Mac May, the Eagles didn’t drop a set in the 2016 postseason. After May came all-state outside hitter Aliyah Carter, who won back-to-back all-state tournament team captain honors while Wahlert clinched its record 20th championship from 2017-18.
Both May (the reigning Pac-12 player of the year at UCLA) and Carter (an incoming freshman at Kansas State) said they’re better players because of Beaves.
“She won multiple state championships, so when she became coach, she knew how hard you had to work and what it would take to turn a team into a state championship team,” said May. “She is definitely a big part of the player I am today. From when I was a skinny 14-year-old to what I am now, I owe a lot of that to her.”
Added Carter: “It’s all very impressive. It’s hard to win a state championship as a player, but I bet it’s twice as hard to be a state champion coach. She just made it seem easy.”
Beaves compiled a 155-78-13 record (a .656 win percentage) during her tenure. Her successor will take over a team that went 24-12 in 2019 and lost in the Iowa Class 4A regional semifinals to eventual state runner-up Western Dubuque.
The search for Beaves’ replacement is underway, according to a Wahlert press release.
Whoever takes the reins will be following up arguably the most successful coach in recent memory within the Tri-States (Beaves is the only local coach to win three state championships in the last four years).
Twenty years later, Beaves still “bleeds blue and gold.” She hopes her successor also will fall in love with the program.
“I love being in that gym and I love coaching,” she said. “I hope someday, when the timing and circumstances are right, that I’ll be able to contribute to that program any way I can.
“I’m going to miss the relationships. Just to watch kids get better and watch them have so much fun playing the game you love — that’s why coaches do what they do.”