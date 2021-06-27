Staying busy and being productive brought a cozy feeling for Dubuque Hempstead’s Owen Maloney. It just felt right.
“For me, it was always just being active that helped me feel at home,” Maloney said. “That always helped me keep my grades up. Being around people like-minded as you, and even others that aren’t, was a lot of fun. That was a great way to stay focused for four years of my life and it was so much more enjoyable to have people like that to lean on.”
The 2021 Telegraph Herald Scholar-Athlete is about to get much more active, too.
Maloney shipped out to Chicago today for two months of basic training with the United States Naval Academy. In the early fall, he’ll travel to Goose Creek, S.C., just outside of Charleston, for two years of studying nuclear engineering.
“I first got interested in the Navy when a science teacher invited a nuclear engineer to come talk to us my junior year,” Maloney said. “I found it interesting. I read a couple books and then became fascinated. I thought it was something I might like to explore, so I took a couple classes this year that got my feet wet. I knew I wanted to serve, so it’s the best of both worlds there.”
Maloney, who held a 4.0681 grade point average at Hempstead while collecting eight varsity letters in cross country, track and swimming, was inspired by family members in wanting to serve his country.
“My mom’s uncle and great grandpa served,” he said. “I just thought it would be good for me to do something for my country, and something different after high school. Many friends I know are going to college, and I just thought I’d like to challenge myself and really do something different. The armed forces seemed like the way to go.”
Training in the Navy and studying nuclear engineering will certainly give Maloney the challenge he craves, but those who know him realize that he wouldn’t want it any other way.
“He’s such a focused student, and he’s innately intelligent and very hard working,” said Hempstead cross country and track coach Mark Ressler. “He doesn’t take anything for granted and is highly focused in the classroom. That’s obvious when you spend 5 minutes with him. He’s very attentive to details and thoughtful in how he interacts with fellow students or adults. Everything he does seems to come pretty natural to him, but he’s just so big on attention to detail and staying focused.”
Maloney already has his goals lined up in the nuclear engineering field.
“I’m really interested in theory math and what happens inside nuclear reactors,” he said. “It sounds a little nerdy, but I’ve really been fascinated with it since first learning about it. To do that every day would be a dream for me. It’s something that matters and the importance of it would be greatly fulfilling for me.”
As part of Hempstead’s successful cross country and track programs, Maloney held himself in the same regard as far as work ethic. He played a pivotal role the past three seasons in the Mustangs reaching the podium at the Class 4A state cross country meet, helping the team finish state runners-up as a sophomore; taking third as a junior; and then placing fifth last fall. His highest individual finish was eighth overall.
In track, Maloney qualified for state in one event as a sophomore and in two more events as a senior, placing sixth overall in the mile last month. His junior season was canceled due to the pandemic.
“Owen is pretty remarkable in terms of leadership and character,” Ressler said. “He is undoubtedly a leader on the track team and on the cross country course, but also in the classroom. He leads by building relationships really well and has a wonderful personality and sense of humor. He leads by example. He’s incredibly disciplined and does all the little things correctly to maximize his performance.”
Outside of athletics, Maloney kept plenty busy. He was on the Student Senate, Polar Bear Club, Executive Council and National Honor Society, as well as participating in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, dance marathon, and volunteered at St. Anthony’s Church, among others.
“It’s pretty much the same mindset,” he said. “You know where you want to be and who you want to be, so go do those things really well to achieve that goal. If you want an A in class, you need to study and do the homework and be ready for the test. Try many activities to stay involved to test yourself. And in running it’s the same thing, eating well and sleeping well. Know what you need to do and have the will to do it, then you will find success in the classroom and in any aspect of your life.”
Maloney believes his time at Hempstead has set the stage for his future in the Navy, and it can do the same for others, too. If they’re willing to work for it.
“My advice would be to not take things so seriously,” he said. “Don’t put so much pressure on yourself, otherwise you can’t enjoy it. Sports are supposed to be fun. If you can compete in sports, work hard in the classroom, and build relationships along the way, you’ll find success. And then, you’re going to be destined for greatness.”