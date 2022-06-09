The Dubuque Wahlert softball team used two stellar pitching performances to notch a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference victories on Wednesday.
Julia Roth struck out nine, allowed just three hits and one earned run in a complete-game effort to lead the Golden Eagles past Waterloo West, 7-3, in the opener.
Alex Glatt struck out three and gave up one earned run over six innings to earn the win in the circle in Game 2, 7-1 and complete the sweep at the Dubuque Girls Independent League Complex.
Kylie Sieverding and Ruth Tauber had two hits apiece in the first game, while Isabelle Pfeiffer went 3-for-3 in the nightcap as Wahlert moved to 6-7 on the season.
Iowa City Liberty 10-3, Dubuque Senior 0-4 — At Iowa City: Lacey King and Brenna Borland had three hits apiece, Sydney Schultz drove in two runs, and Meredith Gatto allowed just one earned run over seven innings to help the Rams salvage a split on the road. Samantha McDonald finished the night a combined 4-for-7 at the plate for Senior.
Dubuque Hempstead 14-15, Iowa City High 3-2 — At Iowa City: Jadyn Glab hit two more home runs in the first game, bringing her season total to eight in 10 games, and the Mustangs’ bats exploded for 29 runs in an MVC doubleheader sweep of Iowa City High. Hempstead moved to 10-0 on the season.
PREP BASEBALL
Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-9, Western Dubuque 4-2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Class 3A No. 5-ranked Bobcats suffered consecutive losses for the first time this season and fell to 14-3 on the year.
(Tuesday’s games)
Independence 1, Wahlert 0 — At Independence, Iowa: Ryan Brosius had two of Class 3A top-ranked Wahlert’s five hits in the non-conference game, and Aaron Savary fanned six hitters in three innings in a no-decision. The Golden Eagles are 12-3. Independence, which received votes in the latest poll, improved to 9-5.
Edgewood-Colesburg 7, Calamus-Wheatland 6 — At Calamus, Iowa: Cael Funk drove in three runs, and Caden Cole added two RBIs to lead the Vikings to the victory.
Wapsie Valley 10, Clayton Ridge 0 (5 innings) — At Fairbank, Iowa: Chase Ackerman struck out six in a complete-game one-hitter.
