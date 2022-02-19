For the first time in program history, Scales Mound is hosting an Illinois Class 1A regional tournament.
The top-ranked Hornets have certainly earned it.
Here’s a capsule look at the regional featuring TH area teams:
Today’s quarterfinals (hosted by individual schools) — Warren (9-19) at Scales Mound (29-2), 6 p.m.; Lena-Winslow (17-13) at Orangeville (14-8), 7 p.m.; River Ridge (9-14) at East Dubuque (22-7), 2 p.m.; Stockton (11-13) at Galena (19-11), 1 p.m.
Wednesday’s semifinals (at Scales Mound) — Warren/Scales Mound winner vs. Le-Win/Orangeville winner, 6 p.m.; River Ridge/East Dubuque winner vs. Stockton/Galena winner, 7:30 p.m.
Regional final (at Scales Mound) — Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
Regional champion — Advances to the sectional semifinals in Pecatonica on Tuesday, March 1 to meet the winner of the Indian Creek regional.
Scales Mound stat leaders — Benjamin Vandigo (Sr., G, 18.1 ppg, 7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.5 spg), Ben Werner (Sr., F, 10.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg), Collin Fosler (Sr., G, 10.2 ppg, 4.4 apg, 1.8 spg)
Warren stat leaders — Reed McNutt (Jr., G, 14.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.2 spg), Brayden Bohnsack (Sr., F, 11 ppg, 8.7 rpg)
East Dubuque stat leaders — Ben Montag (Sr., G, 12.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2 apg), Dawson Feyen (Sr., G, 13.2 ppg, 3.5 apg), Zach Freiburger (Sr., F, 10.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg)
River Ridge stat leaders — Caden Albrecht (Sr., F, 16 ppg, 7.7 rpg), George Winter (So., G, 9.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg)
Galena stat leaders — Ethan Hefel (Sr., G, 16.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.1 spg), Connor Glasgow (So., F, 13.8 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.8 spg), Kaden Hauber (Fr., G, 8.6 ppg)
Stockton top players — Caleb Mammoser (Sr., G), Ian Broshous (Sr., G)
Outlook — While the Hornets have won five regional championships in school history, including three under head coach Erik Kudronowicz in 2009, 2010 and 2012, the program has never won a sectional game. The sixth regional championship in program history — and first in a decade — is the first step in a list of lofty goals for Scales Mound, which attained its first-ever Associated Press ranking just last season but now owns top billing in Class 1A.
Coming off an undefeated run to its first-ever Northwest Upstate Illini Conference championship — noticing a trend here? — Scales Mound proved how serious it can be in claiming the program’s first sectional win and, perhaps, state tournament berth when it went toe-to-toe with Class 2A top-ranked Chicago Leo earlier this month and lost a tight battle, 55-50. A group of driven seniors are determined to finish strong in what’s shaping up to be the best season in Hornets history — no school as small as Scales Mound (75 students) has ever won an Illinois state basketball title.
If someone is going to ruin the Hornets’ big plans in this regional, it’s likely the conference’s top dog for the past decade in East Dubuque. The Warriors are clutch down the stretch, but the problem has been in three losses to Scales Mound this season the games just haven’t been close during the final minutes. If East Dubuque can keep within striking distance in the fourth quarter, anything can happen with Montag and Feyen on the court.