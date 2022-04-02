Bellevue Marquette goalie Gwen Schroeder makes the final save to shut out Clayton Ridge in penalty kicks during their soccer match at Felderman Park in Bellevue, Iowa on Friday. The Mohawks earned the 1-0 victory.
Bellevue Marquette goalie Gwen Schroeder makes the final save to shut out Clayton Ridge in penalty kicks during their soccer match at Felderman Park in Bellevue, Iowa on Friday. The Mohawks earned the 1-0 victory.
BELLEVUE, Iowa — Gwen Schroeder had never started a varsity soccer game prior to Friday.
Eighty minutes wasn’t enough to get the full experience. She got a penalty kick shootout.
And the win.
Schroeder made two saves in a shootout and Bellevue Marquette survived Clayton Ridge, 1-0, on Friday at Felderman Park.
“I felt like it went OK,” Schroeder said. “The beginning of the game, like the first half of the first half was a little hard. I was just getting used to it and now I feel like I did pretty good.”
Megan Kremer and Maya Oliver converted PKs for the Mohawks, who won the shootout, 2-0, and improved to 1-1.
Clayton Ridge debuted its standalone girls program this year, but several players competed for the boys team in its inaugural season last year — a couple even started on the defensive end.
And the Eagles (0-2) appeared poised to pick up their first victory with steady pressure on the Mohawks’ net.
Clayton Ridge finished with advantages in shots (24-14), shots on goal (11-4) and corner kicks (11-5), but couldn’t quite find the finishing kick as it slipped to 0-2.
“I was happy with how much pressure we were putting on them throughout the game,” Eagles coach Dan Pierce said. “These girls are used to playing with the boys and they played more defense in their playing experience. We found some things that definitely worked for us, we just couldn’t put it in the back of the net.”
Marquette had a pair of breakaway opportunities in the first half, but missed wide. The Mohawks had a goal negated by a foul with 18 minutes left.
Clayton Ridge goalkeeper JayLyn Moore was just as effective on the other end of the field and saved a breakaway attempt in the second overtime.
Moore finished with four saves. Schroeder had 11 entering the shootout.
“We know we can play a good solid defense. When we come out, our first thought is OK, lets see what this new team can bring. Lets see what they can do,” Marquette coach Chris Medinger said. “We’ll lock down on defense and then figure out where can we attack and how can we attack successfully.
“Clayton Ridge did a great job shutting us down throughout the whole game. We had good opportunities, but so did they. Our girls played well today. There’s always something we can improve on, but they should be proud of the win they earned today.”