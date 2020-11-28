Olivia Baxter figured it out at halftime.
Crash the boards. It sounds so simple, and boy it sure was effective.
Baxter had the biggest game of her career to open the season on Saturday night for Dubuque Senior, scoring 24 points to go along with 24 rebounds — with 15 coming on the offensive glass — and five blocks as the Rams pulled away in the third quarter to beat Iowa Class 2A No. 13-ranked Cascade, 66-39, at Nora Gymnasium.
“I think I figured out what I needed to fix and really started crashing on the boards,” said Baxter, a 6-foot-1 junior forward. “It’s definitely a great way to start the season.”
Baxter was a beast for the Rams (1-0), breaking open a tight three-point lead at halftime with 16 points in the third quarter, sparking a 21-5 run that busted the game.
“Big difference in the second half was Olivia Baxter,” Senior coach Jared Deutsch said. “She came to play. She was a beast. She was unbelievable on the offensive glass, unbelievable defending the rim for us. She got us going on the defensive end and then got us going on the offensive side. What a difference-maker.”
The Cougars (1-1) struggled against the height of Baxter, who had plenty of open looks at the rim, rebound opportunities and disruptions of Cascade drives in the paint.
“I just appreciate my team so much,” Baxter said. “They trust me with the ball a lot, and I couldn’t do it without them. We played throughout the summer and are so used to playing with each other. We all trust each other and that’s very important.”
Kayla Grall added 12 points for the Rams, while Josie Potts finished with 10 points. Alyssa Lux led Cascade with 14 points.
“Her height was tough to deal with. Even when we’re doing a nice job and where we should be, they outplayed us,” said longtime Cascade assistant and interim head coach Ernie Bolibaugh, who is filling in for Mike Sconsa — the passionate Cougars coach suffered a stroke on Nov. 8 and is currently recovering at home with his family. It’s unknown if he’ll return to the bench this season.
“We can get better,” Bolibaugh said. “That’s where these games come in. We play bigger schools for a reason. They show our faults and things that we can work on. It’s early in the year and we’ll keep making steps in the right direction.”
The first half saw 10 lead changes as the teams battled back and forth. After a triple from Payton Kizer, a tough drive from Anna Kruse and Grall’s bucket inside, the Rams took a 13-7 lead. When Potts added a 3-pointer, Senior extended the advantage to 18-12 with 6 minutes left in the second quarter.
The Cougars didn’t relent, answering with a 9-2 run of their own. Sydney Weber’s and-1 bucket plus another pair at the free-throw line tied the game, then a steal and score by Lux gave Cascade a 21-20 lead with 3:50 until half.
Potts snagged a steal for Senior and scored on a layup, then Ally Hoffman’s tough drive gave the Cougars the lead back at 25-24. The Rams responded with Grall’s three-point play, then Sam McDonald came off the bench for another and-1 with 16.3 seconds left, helping the Rams to a 30-27 halftime lead.
“They’re a group of winners,” Deutsch said. “They know in the game of basketball there’s going to be some runs, and you’ll have to withstand those runs. I’m proud of them. We came into halftime disappointed, knowing there’s things we could have done better.”
Baxter simply took over the game in the third quarter as the Rams pulled away. She scored the first seven points of the half, then added a three-point play to make it 40-29. After a Potts trey, Baxter’s board and putback extended the lead to 17 and it was all Rams.
“The girls have really worked in the offseason,” Deutsch said. “They played a lot of basketball together. You can tell on the floor as a coach, there’s a cohesiveness about them. When we get in one of those grooves, we’re pretty good. A really solid group that’s worked really hard to get to where they are.”