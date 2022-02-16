Ceci Daly received an awfully nice bonus shortly after Western Dubuque punched its ticket for the Iowa girls state bowling tournament.
Daly then won the individual portion of the Class 2A state qualifier at May City Bowl in Cedar Rapids, and her teammates, Baylee Neyen and Brooklyn Neyen, finished third and fifth to claim additional state berths. Western Dubuque also qualified its boys team, which took second, and sixth-place individual finisher Jude Ludwig.
In Class 3A, Dubuque Senior advanced its runner-up girls team and individuals Jaquelyn Hochrein, Clara Pregler and Taya Huseman along with boys placewinner Hunter Winner from the Waterloo West qualifier. Dubuque Hempstead’s Erin Langel and Zoe Schultz advanced from the Muscatine qualifier.
In Class 2A and Class 3A, the top two teams and the top eight individuals from each qualifier advanced to state.
“All of us were in that team mentality, so we really weren’t thinking about the individual part of it,” said Daly, who shot a 243-288-202—733 to beat Waterloo East’s Malorie Cary by 81 pins for the title. “Making it to state last year and getting third was so much fun, so that’s what we were all focused on. To have the three of us qualify for individuals, too, made the day super special.”
Baylee Neyen finished third with a 609, and Brooklyn Neyen shot 585 for fifth. Hannah Kluesner, Shelby Rice and Brenna Neyen also bowled for the Bobcats, who rolled a 2,663 over 15 Baker games to defeat Clinton by 49 pins for the team title.
“What made it exciting was the fact that all six girls we put in contributed,” coach Larry Knipper said. “They all did what they were supposed to do. All of them either shot their average or above because they made their spares and strung strikes together.”
In the boys competition, Clinton shot 3,062 to beat the Bobcats by 37 pins. Clinton’s Cooper Kohl won the individual competition with a 786, while Ludwig scored a 216-241-194—651 to punch his ticket.
“The key was we all stuck together,” Ludwig said. “If someone missed a spare, we picked him up. And we just kept striking. To be honest, I think the new (15-game) format was to our advantage. We bowl so much better as a team in the Baker format than we do in individuals, so we knew coming in we’d have a really good chance of making it to state.”
Garrett Kadolph, Aidan Besler, Ethan Potter, Nick Sweeney and Nolan Vaske also contributed to the Bobcats’ team count.
“What actually made it kind of cool was the fact we were bowling just a couple of lanes over from Clinton, so we knew exactly what they were doing, and it was pretty much neck-and-neck the whole day,” Western Dubuque coach Grant Kramer said. “The kids went into individuals with an entirely different mindset after winning the team event. They knew they already sealed the deal and punched their ticket for state in team, so they were a lot more relaxed for individuals.”
The Senior girls team finished second to powerhouse Waterloo West at Maple Lanes in Waterloo. The top-seeded Wahawks shot 2,926 to top the Rams by 242 pins, but Senior easily outdistanced Waukee by 295 pins to secure the second berth at state.
“We were actually kind of bummed that they didn’t have us bowling closer to Waterloo West,” Senior second-year coach Peggy Leibfried said. “When you’re bowling right next to a really good team, it only brings out the best in you. So we wanted to be paired with them.
“No matter what was happening today, the girls just kept their positive attitudes. They kept using the next frame as a start-over. It was awesome to watch.”
Waterloo West swept the top three individual places, led by Ainslee McConaughy at 686. Hochrein shot a 229-191-206—626, while Pregler took sixth with a 585 and Huseman took seventh with a 575. Morgan Bettcher, Alison Hedrick and Mackenzie Lang also contributed to the Rams’ team count.
“It means a lot to me that we’re going as a team,” Hochrein said. “I just feel like we’re all best friends and really close to one another, and that makes such a big difference when you’re on the lanes. It makes it so much easier to bring each other up if they’re a little down. Bakers is such a team experience.”
Winner finished seventh with a 223-222-246—691 in the boys tournament to qualify for state. The Rams finished third as a team, 156 pins shy of runner-up Waterloo West. Waukee won the team title at 3,164.
At Muscatine, Langel and Schultz claimed the last two individual spots with series of 203-212-191—606 and 178-211-212—601, respectively. Bettendorf’s Ammiah Wynn won the title with a 670.
Hempstead finished fourth in the girls competition with a 1,766. The Mustangs boys team took fifth with a 2,919. Gavin Wardle had Hempstead’s top individual count, a 198-221-230—649 to miss the top eight by six pins.
In Class 1A at Manchester, West Delaware advanced its boys team and individual champion Saul Hernandez, as well as Alexus Riley and Katelyn Scott, who placed third and fourth in the girls individual meet. Only team champions and the top four individuals advance in Class 1A.