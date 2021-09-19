The Dubuque Fighting Saints finished the preseason on a high note Saturday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Nikita Borodayenko scored a pair of goals, and Lucas Olvestad, Samuel Sjolund and Kenny Connors chipped in two assists apiece as the Saints handled Cedar Rapids, 6-3. The Saints avenged a 2-1 loss to the RoughRiders the previous night and finished with a 3-1 record – tied with Madison for the top mark in the Eastern Conference.
Dubuque opens the USHL regular season against Tri-City on Thursday at the Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh.
Axel Kumelin opened the scoring 5:04 into the first period with a shot from the point through a Tristan Lemyre screen. Olvestad and Connors assisted.
Lemyre doubled the lead 2:17 later and just 14 seconds into the first power play of the game. Connors and Olvestad set up his one-timer from the low slot.
Connor Kurth stretched the lead to 3-0 with his team-high fourth goal of the preseason at the 19:01 mark. Sjolund found him in the left circle for a booming slap shot and the Saints’ second power play tally of the night.
Ryan Beck’s first goal of the preseason pushed the lead to 4-0. Stephen Halliday skated in from the left wing untouched, then slid a pass through the slot to Beck for a quick one-timer.
Cedar Rapids ended Paxton Geisel’s shutout bid on Martins Lavins’ power play goal 2:50 into the second.
But Borodayenko answered at the 10:18 mark with a brilliant backhander under the crossbar from just above the blue paint. Max Montes and Sjolund assisted.
The RoughRiders pulled to within 5-2 on a pair of goals by Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Robert Flinton – first at the 15:12 mark of the second and again 3:45 into the final stanza.
But Borodayenko sealed the win by hitting an empty net during a 4-on-4 sequence with 1:22 to play in regulation. Beck picked up his third assist of the preseason on the play.
Dubuque outshot Cedar Rapids, 30-15, and went 2-for-5 on the power play. The RoughRiders scored once on four power play chances.