Thirteen local college football players earned spots on the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame’s Hampshire Honor Society.
The team is comprised of players from all divisions of play. An impressive 1,564 players from 314 schools qualified for membership in the society’s 15th year of the award.
Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2021; achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout entire course of undergraduate study; met all NCAA- or NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements; and been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2021 season. Graduated players who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play may also be nominated.
Loras College landed Justin Appel, Colton Bauer, James Dixon, Jack Foley, Mike McDevitt, Trevor Schwiesow, Noah Sigwarth, Patrick Suttie, Michael Welborn and Thomas Welborn on the NCAA Division III honor squad. Tyler Morningstar, Tyler Sheffield and Jacob Wolf represented the University of Dubuque on the team.
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar, the son of former Dubuque Wahlert volleyball standout Maria Rhomberg Kolar, made the NCAA Division I team.
Gotto sets Wartburg record — Former Western Dubuque standout left-handed pitcher Dylan Gotto set the Wartburg College career strikeout record this weekend while fanning 10 on Friday in a 5-1 victory over Buena Vista. The senior has fanned 246 batters in his career. This season, he is 5-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 55 innings of work.
UD’s Wilder collects national honor — The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association named the University of Dubuque’s Kaitlyn Wilder, a sophomore from Dunkerton, Iowa, as its national athlete of the week. She also won the American Rivers Conference field athlete of the week award after winning three throwing events at the Loras College Easter Mid-Week Invitational on Wednesday. In the discus, Wilder threw 47.22 meters and finished mor than 8 feet ahead of second place. She finished on top in the hammer throw with a toss of 54.81 meters and took the title in the shot put with a toss of 14.59 meters. Wilder ranks in the top two in all three events on the NCAA Division III qualifiers lists.
A-R-C honors UD’s Collier — The A-R-C named the University of Dubuque’s Cade Collier, a junior from LeClaire, Iowa, as its male athlete of the week after his throwing performances at the Loras College Easter Mid-Week Invitational on Wednesday and the UW-Platteville Invitational on Friday. Collier won the shot put, discus, and hammer throw at Loras, then won the shot put, took second in the discus and finished fourth in the hammer at UW-Platteville. He is ranked in the top five in all three events in the Midwest Region.
Kennedy starring at DMACC — Sydney Kennedy, who pitched Western Dubuque to the Iowa Class 4A state softball championship last summer, has gotten off to a stellar start for Des Moines Area Community College this season.
The right-hander owns a 6-0 record, 2.36 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings of work. She has also saved six games for the Bears, who are 42-3 this season, have won 21 straight and earned the No. 1 ranking in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II poll. At the plate, she is 32-for-75 (.427) with seven doubles, one triple, four home runs and 31 RBIs.
The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference named Kennedy as its Athlete of the Week for Division II softball for the week of April 4-10. She allowed just two hits and struck out 17 batters in two wins and went 18-for-28 at the plate with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, 19 RBIs and 19 runs scored.
Orr claims WIAC honor — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Gwen Orr earned the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s track athlete of the week award on Tuesday. The senior from DeForest, Wis., won the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash at the UW-Platteville Invitational on April 15, both in school record time. The 100-meter dash time was a .14 second personal best in 11.97 seconds. The 200-meter dash time of 24.65 seconds was a .17 second personal best. Both performances are No. 1 in the WIAC, with her 100-meter tied for No. 3 and her 200-meter No. 7 on the NCAA Division III list.
Jensen takes 43rd at MVC meet —University of Northern Iowa sophomore Anna Jensen, a former Dubuque Wahlert prep, finished 43rd at the Missouri Valley Conference women’s golf tournament this weekend. Jensen carded rounds of 79, 93 and 84 for a 43-over-par 256 at the par-71, 5,830-yard Greenbriar Hills Country Club in St. Louis as the Panthers placed ninth as a team.
Former preps square off in Division I game — Two former Dubuque County preps shared home plate Tuesday night in an NCAA Division I baseball game in Oxford, Miss. Dyersville Beckman grad Joel Vaske went 0-for-1 as Southeast Missouri State defeated the University of Mississippi, 13-3. Behind the plate for Ole Miss was Western Dubuque grad Calvin Harris, who went 1-for-4 offensively. Southeast Missouri improved to 25-10, and Ole Miss fell to 21-15 in the non-conference game.
Peters ties Loras career saves record — Ethan Peters tied the Loras College baseball team’s career saves record when he helped the Duhawks hold off Dubuque, 7-6, in the first game of an American Rivers Conference doubleheader Tuesday. The left-hander from Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., earned his ninth save of the season and 15th in four years with the Duhawks.
Fox helps Whitewater to No. 11 ranking — Hayden Fox, a senior right-handed pitcher from Stockton, Ill., has helped the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to a No. 11 ranking in the NCAA Division III baseball poll. Fox is 2-1 with 19 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings of work.
Cummer to play football at Central — Dubuque Wahlert senior wide receiver Carson Cummer will continue his football career at Central College in Pella, Iowa, in the fall. This season, he caught 32 passes for 738 yards (23.1 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns. He also made 35 tackles on defense.