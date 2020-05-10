BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
Alex and Kelsi Erickson will still host their third annual Golf Outing for Hodan Community Services this summer, albeit in a slightly different format due to social distancing protocol because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The third annual event will take place Saturday, June 27 at the Dodge Point Country Club, just north of Mineral Point, Wis.
Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the traditional awards dinner including raffles and live auctions will be tabled to 2021. In their place, the Ericksons have coordinated an online auction of signed sports memorabilia, many donated by Alex Erickson, and other donated treasures to help raise money. Event organizers are still accepting sponsorships for the special event.
“It may look a little different, but it will continue to be a great day,” said Cory Sokol, owner of Dodge Point Country Club.
Alex Erickson, a former Darlington High School and University of Wisconsin standout, recently completed his fourth season with the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. He and his wife helped raise more than $43,000 for Hodan Community Services last summer with an event that attracted 184 golfers, including the Ericksons and two Hodan client/employees. The evening dinner drew nearly 280 people and included a 50/50 drawing, more than 30 door prizes and 25 silent auction items.
The Hodan community has special meaning to the Ericksons. Kelsi Erickson’s sister, Krista Blosch, receives services through Hodan in the community and at the Hodan Center, which has its main center in Mineral Point.
Hodan Community Services’ in-Center programs for local adults with disabilities were suspended starting on March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic. HCS’ five Bargain Nook stores, which generate much needed revenues for program services, closed a few days later. The in-Center services and Bargain Nook stores are waiting for safe re-openings after the state and local health departments give the go-ahead.
Organizers said 36 teams of four are planned, and all registered players will receive a boxed lunch on the course and a carryout steak dinner after their round is finished, an event t-shirt, and a commemorative golf towel. The price to golf is $500 for a team of four.
Teams interested in golfing should contact Chris Mitchell at cmitchell@hodancs.org. Potential sponsors are encouraged to contact Tom Schraeder at tschraeder@hodancs.org for more information.
Cash donations can be sent to Hodan Community Services, 941 W. Fountain Street, Mineral Point, WI 53565. An anonymous donor has committed to match dollar for dollar all sponsorships and other cash donations to the golf outing event, up to $20,000.
PITCH, HIT & RUN SERIES POSTPONED
Major League Baseball this week informed local organizers that its Pitch, Hit & Run and Junior Home Run Derby national skills events have been canceled for the 2020 calendar year. The decision was made in light of recommendations by federal and local authorities to postpone large group gatherings to suppress the spread of the coronavirus.
“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of anyone who plays, coaches and loves our game,” MLB said in a statement announcing the decision. “Over the years, we have reached hundreds of thousands of young people through our skills competitions, and highlighted the best of the best during our All-Star Week. We look forward to returning to your community in the near future.”
Matt Garrett, who coordinates the local contest, said he will consider hosting a local Pitch, Hit & Run later this summer if city officials believe it safe to do so.
BIX 7 GOES VIRTUAL THIS SUMMER
The Quad City Times’ 46th annual Bix 7 will take on a whole new look this summer due to social distancing.
The seven-mile run through the streets of Davenport has been changed to a virtual format.
Runners will be able to complete their race distances any time from July 1 through July 25, the originally scheduled date for this year’s race. Runners and walkers can participate from any location, including a sidewalk, treadmill, trail, living room or track. They will be able to submit their finishing times online. Registrations for the virtual race are being accepted at www.Bix7.com.