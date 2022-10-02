Ava Demmer learned under one of Western Dubuque’s best, and now she’s taking that knowledge and running with it.
The new leader of the Iowa Class 4A No. 4-ranked Bobcats’ offense, the senior setter watched as Maddy Maahs ran WD’s attack with precision and expertise in helping the program capture its first-ever state championship last fall.
Those are big shoes to fill — nearly impossible — but Demmer has taken the challenge head on.
“It’s been pretty scary, because there’s a lot of pressure coming in,” Demmer said. “I haven’t really worked with a lot of these girls a bunch. I’ve been around them, just not setting to them. They really help me feel comfortable and are able to handle the ball really well, even if it’s not right there where they’re used to it.”
Demmer finished with 107 assists on Saturday at the Bobcat Invitational in Epworth, where WD closed with a 3-2 mark against a tough slate of competition.
“She’s done great,” WD coach Megan Scherrman said. “We kind of knew that would be the case, so that’s why we pulled her up last year to work under Maddy — so she could see what it’s like to work under somebody like Maddy Maahs. She’s doing great.”
Demmer entered Saturday ranked fourth in Class 4A in assists and upped her season total to 600. Her number ranked 37th overall, regardless of class — but she certainly may have moved up the rankings after Saturday’s effort.
“I’ve been working on my footwork to be able to get the ball to the outside,” Demmer said. “Mixing it up and running different plays to keep the blockers guessing. Just trying to give our hitters holes to hit the ball in. It’s coming along as the season goes on.”
Basically, Demmer’s taken everything she learned from Maahs and made it her own as the Bobcats (18-5) strive to defend their state crown.
“She’s running the court well and seeing what’s happening on the other side,” Scherrman said. “She’s keeping our offense quick and doing a great job for us.”
In pool play, the Bobcats defeated West Branch (21-17, 21-16), Davenport North (21-15, 21-9) and 4A No. 11 Decorah (18-21, 21-10, 15-5), but lost to 2A No. 3 Wapsie Valley (21-18, 19-21, 15-8) to place second in their pool. WD then played another second-place pool team in 3A No. 6 West Liberty and lost, 30-28, 21-25, 15-7.
Libby Lansing delivered 48 kills and nine blocks for the Bobcats, while Franny Heiberger added 25 kills. Ella Meyer finished with 72 digs and Erica Ernzen had seven aces.
Dubuque Senior finished 2-2 at the invite, beating Cascade (21-16, 21-4) but falling to 5A No. 3 Pleasant Valley (21-14, 21-17) and West Liberty (21-15, 21-18) to finish third in its pool. The Rams then faced another third-place pool team in Tipton and secured a 21-19, 19-21, 15-13 victory.
Jenna Lewis delivered 53 assists for the Rams (17-15), taking her impressive season total to 552. Maya Watters had 20 kills and Brooke Sullivan contributed 15 kills and seven blocks. Sophie Link closed with 20 digs and Jordan Westhoff had five aces.
