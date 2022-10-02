MVC/MAC Volleyball
Buy Now

Western Dubuque’s Ava Demmer (left) and Brynn Walters go up for a block against DeWitt Central during the MVC/MAC Challenge at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa, earlier this season.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Ava Demmer learned under one of Western Dubuque’s best, and now she’s taking that knowledge and running with it.

The new leader of the Iowa Class 4A No. 4-ranked Bobcats’ offense, the senior setter watched as Maddy Maahs ran WD’s attack with precision and expertise in helping the program capture its first-ever state championship last fall.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.