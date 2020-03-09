Riese Gaber set the bar awfully high on Saturday night, and he has plenty of time to keep raising it.
Gaber set the franchise’s career goal-scoring record to help the Dubuque Fighting Saints rally for a standings point at USHL-leading Chicago. Gaber scored the 56th goal of his two-year career in Dubuque to pass Seamus Malone for the most in the Tier I era, which dates to 2010-11, as the Saints overcame an early three-goal deficit before falling, 6-5, in overtime.
USHL scoring leader Mathieu De St. Phalle scored on a one-timer at 2:22 of the extra session as Chicago extended its winning streak to 13 games. The Steel (41-7-1) lead the USHL with 83 points, while Dubuque (32-13-2) sits 17 points behind in second place in the Eastern Conference.
“When my time here is done here, it’ll be pretty cool to look back and see my name at the top of the list,” said Gaber, who will play at the University of North Dakota next season. “I couldn’t be happier with my time in Dubuque. I’ve had so many great memories here, and this is definitely one of them. Hopefully, there’s a lot more of them to come.”
After pulling away for a 7-2 win Friday night in Dubuque, Chicago cruised to a 3-0 lead in the first 16:17 on Saturday on goals by Jim Dowd, Elis Hede and Tyler Carpenter.
The Saints answered with a pair of goals in the final two minutes of the period after Brendan Brisson took a double-minor for high-sticking Antonio Venuto. Dubuque capitalized on both power play opportunities.
Mark Cheremeta scored his 18th goal of the season at the 18:01 mark. Gaber drove the right wing and centered a pass for Cheremeta, who slipped a shot between goalie Ian Shane’s leg pads. Then, with seven seconds left in the period, Ty Jackson scored his 16th goal of the season on a backhander during a give-and-go with twin brother Dylan Jackson.
“We just tried to stay positive on the bench, and the turning point was that power play and our ability to execute on it twice,” Ty Jackson said. “We got down two goals a couple of times after that, but we had some life because of those goals. We were a little more positive on the bench and were playing with more energy.”
Sam Colangelo scored the only goal of the middle period to extend Chicago’s lead to 4-2.
Ty Jackson notched his second goal of the game 6:42 into the third. Dylan Jackson disrupted a Chicago clearing attempt and fed Stephen Halliday in the left circle. He quickly moved the puck to Ty Jackson for a tap-in goal.
John Spetz made it 5-3, but Gaber responded 20 seconds later for his history making goal. He took a Ryan Beck feed and beat Shane low to the glove side for his 34th of the season. Matthew Kopperud picked up a secondary assist.
The Saints tied the game 54 seconds after Gaber’s goal. Dylan Jackson took a headman feed from Ty Jackson for a short breakaway and backhanded the puck past Shane. Michael Feenstra picked up a secondary assist.
“It would have been easy for us to say we weren’t a worthy opponent and pack it in after what happened (Friday) night and the way things started in this game,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “But our guys showed their character and kept fighting. (Aidan) McCarthy made some unbelievable saves and gave us a chance to still win the game.
“I’m as proud of this group tonight as I’ve been all season.”
De St. Phalle’s overtime goal gave the Steel a four-game regular-season sweep. But the Saints still took a big positive out of Saturday night.
“This could be a potential playoff matchup if everything goes right,” Ty Jackson said. “To be able to fight back and take it to overtime is great for the confidence if we do match up with them down the road. We figured how to fight back against them.”
David said his group received a huge boost from a large group of Dubuque fans who sat behind the team bench Saturday night.
“After a 7-2 loss (Friday) night, they still made the trip here and supported the team, and that is absolutely outstanding,” David said. “It’s a hard trip to make after what happened the night before.
“When we scored, we heard the cowbells, and there were chants all game long. It was really cool. We definitely noticed, and I want to thank those fans.”