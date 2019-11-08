A capsule look at the local qualifiers for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state swimming & diving meet:
When: Three sessions. Diving competition begins at 11 a.m. Friday. The preliminary swimming events take place at 5 p.m. Friday, and the finals will begin at noon on Saturday.
Where: Marshalltown Community YMCA
Tickets: $10 for each session. For advance ticket info, visit www.ighsau.org.
Who qualified: The number of state swimming qualifiers last season increased from 24 to 32 in each event, while the number of state diving qualifiers increased from 30 to 32. The meet has also switched to a preliminaries/finals format.
DIVING
Top seed: Joscelyn Buss (Ames) 532.55.
Local qualifier: 19, Maria Kircher (Wahlert) 396.95.
200 MEDLEY RELAY
Top seed: West Des Moines Dowling 1:45.93 (all-American consideration).
Local qualifiers: 11, Wahlert (Avery Schmidt, Alaina Schmidt, Tori Michel, Zoe Heiar) 1:50.69; 14, Senior (Anna Pfeiffer, Claire Wedewer, Tabitha Monahan, Taylor Kremer) 1:52.39; 22, Hempstead (Samantha Fish, Molly Duehr, Emily Rober, Faith Jasper) 1:55.05.
200 FREESTYLE
Top seed: Aurora Roghair (Iowa City West) 1:49.46 (all-American consideration).
Local qualifiers: 7, Karlie Welbes (Wahlert) 1:54.09.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
Top seed: Scarlet Martin (Iowa City West) 2:04.95.
Local qualifiers: 21, Claire Wedewer (Senior) 2:13.22.
50 FREESTYLE
Top seed: Jasmine Rumley (Ankeny) 23.30 (all-American consideration).
Local qualifiers: 4, Anna Pfeiffer (Senior) 24.03; 22, Alaina Schmidt (Wahlert) 24.93.
100 BUTTERFLY
Top seed: Scarlet Martin (Iowa City West) 54.83 (all-American consideration).
Local qualifiers: 17, Tori Michel (Wahlert) 58.94; 23, Zoe Heiar (Wahlert) 1:00.35; 25, Samantha Fish (Hempstead) 1:00.51.
100 FREESTYLE
Top seed: Jasmine Rumley (Ankeny) 50.94 (all-American consideration).
Local qualifiers: 5, Anna Pfeiffer (Senior) 52.59; 29, Hayley Welbes (Wahlert) 55.35.
500 FREESTYLE
Top seed: Berit Quass (Dowling) 4:54.94 (all-American consideration).
Local qualifiers: 6, Karlie Welbes (Wahlert) 5:06.57.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
Top seed: Ames 1:36.99.
Local qualifiers: 7, Wahlert (Alaina Schmidt, Hayley Welbes, Tori Michel, Karlie Welbes) 1:38.94; 31, Senior (Maci Boffeli, Lauren Fetzer, Izzy Gile, Taylor Kremer) 1:45.29.
100 BACKSTROKE
Top seed: Annie Galvin (Ames) 55.54 (all-American consideration).
Local qualifiers: 10, Tori Michel (Wahlert) 59.05; 18, Samantha Fish (Hempstead) 59.70; 28, Avery Schmidt (Wahlert) 1:01.12.
100 BREASTSTROKE
Top seed: Hayley Kimmel (Linn-Mar) 1:05.03.
Local qualifiers: 12, Zoe Heiar (Wahlert) 1:08.55; 13, Alaina Schmidt (Wahlert) 1:08.57; 19, Ariana Yaklich (Wahlert) 1:09.11; 21, Claire Wedewer (Senior) 1:09.55; 32, Molly Duehr (Hempstead) 1:10.67.
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
Top seed: Dowling 3:31.60.
Local qualifiers: 8, Wahlert (Karlie Welbes, Kenna Wolbers, Hayley Welbes, Zoe Heiar) 3:38.63; 13, Senior (Tabitha Monahan, Maci Boffeli, Claire Wedewer, Anna Pfeiffer) 3:41.48.