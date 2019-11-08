09072017-swim1-nk.jpg
Dubuque Senior’s Anna Pfeiffer enters the Iowa girls state swimming meet with the highest seed among local entrants. She is seeded fourth in the 50-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100 freestyle for the two-day meet, which begins with preliminary races tonight in Marshalltown. The finals are set for Saturday afternoon.

 NICKI KOHL Telegraph Herald

A capsule look at the local qualifiers for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state swimming & diving meet:

When: Three sessions. Diving competition begins at 11 a.m. Friday. The preliminary swimming events take place at 5 p.m. Friday, and the finals will begin at noon on Saturday.

Where: Marshalltown Community YMCA

Tickets: $10 for each session. For advance ticket info, visit www.ighsau.org.

Who qualified: The number of state swimming qualifiers last season increased from 24 to 32 in each event, while the number of state diving qualifiers increased from 30 to 32. The meet has also switched to a preliminaries/finals format.

DIVING

Top seed: Joscelyn Buss (Ames) 532.55.

Local qualifier: 19, Maria Kircher (Wahlert) 396.95.

200 MEDLEY RELAY

Top seed: West Des Moines Dowling 1:45.93 (all-American consideration).

Local qualifiers: 11, Wahlert (Avery Schmidt, Alaina Schmidt, Tori Michel, Zoe Heiar) 1:50.69; 14, Senior (Anna Pfeiffer, Claire Wedewer, Tabitha Monahan, Taylor Kremer) 1:52.39; 22, Hempstead (Samantha Fish, Molly Duehr, Emily Rober, Faith Jasper) 1:55.05.

200 FREESTYLE

Top seed: Aurora Roghair (Iowa City West) 1:49.46 (all-American consideration).

Local qualifiers: 7, Karlie Welbes (Wahlert) 1:54.09.

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

Top seed: Scarlet Martin (Iowa City West) 2:04.95.

Local qualifiers: 21, Claire Wedewer (Senior) 2:13.22.

50 FREESTYLE

Top seed: Jasmine Rumley (Ankeny) 23.30 (all-American consideration).

Local qualifiers: 4, Anna Pfeiffer (Senior) 24.03; 22, Alaina Schmidt (Wahlert) 24.93.

100 BUTTERFLY

Top seed: Scarlet Martin (Iowa City West) 54.83 (all-American consideration).

Local qualifiers: 17, Tori Michel (Wahlert) 58.94; 23, Zoe Heiar (Wahlert) 1:00.35; 25, Samantha Fish (Hempstead) 1:00.51.

100 FREESTYLE

Top seed: Jasmine Rumley (Ankeny) 50.94 (all-American consideration).

Local qualifiers: 5, Anna Pfeiffer (Senior) 52.59; 29, Hayley Welbes (Wahlert) 55.35.

500 FREESTYLE

Top seed: Berit Quass (Dowling) 4:54.94 (all-American consideration).

Local qualifiers: 6, Karlie Welbes (Wahlert) 5:06.57.

200 FREESTYLE RELAY

Top seed: Ames 1:36.99.

Local qualifiers: 7, Wahlert (Alaina Schmidt, Hayley Welbes, Tori Michel, Karlie Welbes) 1:38.94; 31, Senior (Maci Boffeli, Lauren Fetzer, Izzy Gile, Taylor Kremer) 1:45.29.

100 BACKSTROKE

Top seed: Annie Galvin (Ames) 55.54 (all-American consideration).

Local qualifiers: 10, Tori Michel (Wahlert) 59.05; 18, Samantha Fish (Hempstead) 59.70; 28, Avery Schmidt (Wahlert) 1:01.12.

100 BREASTSTROKE

Top seed: Hayley Kimmel (Linn-Mar) 1:05.03.

Local qualifiers: 12, Zoe Heiar (Wahlert) 1:08.55; 13, Alaina Schmidt (Wahlert) 1:08.57; 19, Ariana Yaklich (Wahlert) 1:09.11; 21, Claire Wedewer (Senior) 1:09.55; 32, Molly Duehr (Hempstead) 1:10.67.

400 FREESTYLE RELAY

Top seed: Dowling 3:31.60.

Local qualifiers: 8, Wahlert (Karlie Welbes, Kenna Wolbers, Hayley Welbes, Zoe Heiar) 3:38.63; 13, Senior (Tabitha Monahan, Maci Boffeli, Claire Wedewer, Anna Pfeiffer) 3:41.48.

