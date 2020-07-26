Western Dubuque High School has announced its 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame class.
The class features the late Steve Engelken (1980), Sarah (Hoffmann) Hirsch (2008), Peter Rauen (1999), Molly (Link) Dupont (2008) and Niki (Maahs) Perrenoud (1990). The Hall of Fame class will be introduced during halftime of the Friday, Oct. 2, Homecoming football game against Waverly Shell-Rock at Buchman Field. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.
Steve Engelken — Engelken was a two-time state qualifier in wrestling. He captured two conference titles and as a senior served as co-captain and was recognized as the team’s most valuable wrestler. He held the school record for career reversals. After high school, Engelken served in the United States Army from 1983-91. He served overseas during Operation Desert Storm.
Sarah (Hoffmann) Hirsch — Hirsch was a four-sport athlete who captured a state title in the discus. She was all-conference on the softball diamond and was twice recognized as second team all-conference as a member of the basketball team. Hirsch was a four-time state qualifier in the shot put where she collected two fourth-place finishes and a runner-up. In the discus, Hirsch was a three-time qualifier with a runner-up and a state championship. She went on to throw for Wartburg College, where she was a part of four national championship teams. Hirsch graduated from medical school at Des Moines University and is now an OB/GYN doctor in Dubuque.
Peter Rauen — Rauen collected eight varsity letters in football, baseball and track during his time at WD. In track, he was part of a 1,600-meter relay team that qualified for the state meet and the Drake Relays. On the baseball diamond, he was named all-conference as a senior and was recognized as honorable mention all-state. As a running back on the football team, Rauen ran for more than 1,000 yards in both his junior and senior seasons. He was named first team all-district in both his junior and senior seasons, and he still holds the school record for career rushing yards. Rauen went on to North Iowa Area Community College, where he lettered as a member of the baseball team before finishing his degree in transportation and logistics at Iowa State. He now lives in Owatonna, Minn., and works as a Sales Manager for Simon’s Trucking.
Molly (Link) Dupont — Dupont collected 13 varsity letters during her time as a Bobcat in golf, basketball and softball. On the basketball court, she was named first team all-conference as a junior and as a senior. She set school records for career points, career assists, and career 3-pointers. On the softball diamond, she was named first team all-conference four times and was named all-district on three occasions. She was named second team all-state twice and was named first team all-state as a senior. Dupont was named the 3A offensive player of the year. Dupont was the TH player of the year in both softball and basketball. When she graduated, she held 22 school records. Dupont attended Kirkwood and Winona State, where she played softball. She was named an all-American three times during her collegiate career. She is now a police officer in Dyersville.
Niki (Maahs) Perrenoud — Perrenoud was a two-year starter for the Bobcats in both basketball and volleyball. She was the second-leading scorer on the 1990 basketball conference championship team. She was named all-conference on the volleyball court in her junior and senior seasons. She helped lead the way to two volleyball conference championships. She is currently a project manager at McKesson Corporation in Dubuque.