IOWA CITY — Caleb Shudak can’t wait to warm up.
On game days this fall, the Iowa kicker’s pre-game routine involves extra kicks just to gauge the wind pattern. It’s enough that quarterback Spencer Petras says Shudak and punter Tory Taylor should hire their own private meteorologist.
“It’s true,” Petras said. “That’s why Tory and Caleb are so successful, is because of the work they put in to learning the weather and factoring that into how they have to play.”
They won’t need a weather expert Saturday, and that’s part of the reason Shudak, Taylor and Petras are amped up: The 15th-ranked Hawkeyes (10-2) will be playing in the controlled environment of Indianapolis’ domed Lucas Oil Stadium when they face No. 2 Michigan (11-1) in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game.
“I can’t wait. I’ve never actually kicked in a dome other than like the indoor (practice facility) here, but never in an actual dome like that,” Shudak said Tuesday. “It’s going to be kind of unique going out there and warming up. Most of my warmups are, ‘OK, am I feeling wind here? Am I feeling wind there? Do I get a push here? Do I get a push there?’ I don’t have to do that, I just have to get loose at that point. That eliminates maybe half the reps in warmups, which is huge.”
It’s not just a lack of wind that has Petras excited, though.
“Especially in November, December in Big Ten country, when it’s really dry out so the ball dries out, you’ve got to lick your hand constantly to get the good grip, so that’s big,” he said. “No wind is huge. Don’t have to worry about driving a post ball into 20-mph winds. That’s not going to be the case on Saturday.”
The wind really is the major factor, though. And it dictates how Petras delivers the ball.
“You can’t hang it up there. Whether you have the wind or you’re going into the wind, if it’s pretty windy, you just can’t put as much air on a ball as maybe you would if there was no wind, because it will totally effect it,” he said. “Even if you drive it (into the wind), it will still effect it a little bit.
“I have a pretty strong arm, I can have more control over where the ball goes in the wind when I put some pace behind it. But it’s also a challenge because sometimes you can’t just throw it on a line because maybe the defender is underneath a guy so you have to lob it over. So, there’s a lot of stuff that factors into it.”
Quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe has told Petras multiple times about the Hawkeyes’ 2009 victory over Indiana.
Iowa quarterback Ricky Stanzi was intercepted five times that day, but threw touchdown passes of 92 yards to Marvin McNutt and 66 yards to Derrell Johnson-Koulianos as part of a 28-point fourth quarter surge in a 42-24 victory.
“That game, all those interceptions, they were going into the wind,” Petras said. “Second half or whatever, they had the wind at their back, same exact plays, but they worked. It’s a real factor in these games, especially in the Big Ten in November. But that’s a story that Coach O has told me before and it’s crazy to realize, but to not have that (wind on) Saturday is a huge advantage for a quarterback or a specialist.”
Shudak’s career-long field goal is 51 yards. He missed from 58 against Illinois a couple weeks ago. But he believes his range will be extended inside. On a good day in Iowa’s practice facility, he says he can hit from 61 or 62.
“I’m hoping it’s like 58, 60, but we’ll go out there, hit some balls and see how it feels,” he said.