EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- The Warriors are on board.
So are the Wildcats.
Now it’s time to figure out all the other details that will make up a co-operative agreement between the East Dubuque and Southwestern football programs and seek final approval from multiple entities.
East Dubuque’s school board on Wednesday night approved a recommendation from principal Darren Sirianni to move forward in forming a co-op with its neighbor across the Wisconsin border.
The board voted, 5-1, in favor of the co-op. David Sendt was the lone dissenting vote. Donna Quinn was absent.
Southwestern’s school board unanimously approved a resolution at its meeting last week to pursue the co-op. At that point, the Wildcats’ only option to play football next year was to find a neighboring school district to enter into a co-op.
Injuries and COVID-19 quarantines left Southwestern with single-digit healthy players, forcing the Wildcats to forfeit their final three games of the season. Southwestern was poised to have just single-digit players returning next season, but couldn’t shift to 8-player because of postseason and conference bans that would have been imposed by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association for breaking out of its conference in the middle of a two-year scheduling cycle.
Yet to be decided are all the important details, including financial arrangements, who will coach the team, which games will be hosted by which school, mascot and uniforms, and plenty more.
Both school boards will need to issue final approval on the agreement.
Due to WIAA rules, Southwestern would host all postseason games. Wildcats athletic director Tom Koeller said last week he is very interested in scheduling Galena as a non-conference opponent, if the co-op is approved, to keep the East Dubuque-Galena rivalry alive, and to revive the Southwestern-Galena rivalry that has gone dormant on the football field but is still alive in other sports.
Once the agreement is completed and approved by local officials, both schools will seek approval from the Six Rivers Conference, which is the league in which Southwestern is scheduled to compete in next season to complete the two-year cycle.
Koeller said last week that approval from the conference is not required for the co-op to move forward. Although it would be nice, he said, to be able to make the league’s blessing part of its appeal.
If the Board of Control denies the appeal, both schools will be back at their starting point.
As it stands now, Southwestern would be forced to forfeit its entire 2022 schedule and then take another look next year whether moving to 8-player or seeking out another co-op partner makes the most sense.
East Dubuque would be able to play a varsity schedule on its own next year, but wouldn’t be able to field a junior varsity team. The Warriors could then opt to move to 8-player on its own for next season.
East Dubuque principal Darren Sirianni made it clear at Tuesday’s players and parents town hall meeting that proceeding as a standalone 11-player program is not feasible in the long term.