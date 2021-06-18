It was crunch time for area prep track and field athletes in Wisconsin as sectional qualifying took place across the state for the right to go to next week’s state meet in La Crosse.
In a Division 3 sectional in Princeton, Wis., Darlington’s Easton Evenstad will be heading to La Crosse in multiple events, finishing third in the 100-meter dash in 11.20 and third in the 300 hurdles in 41.27.
Darlington’s 4x800 team of Rhett Reuter, Michael Thompson, Caleb Weaver and George West qualified first with a winning time of 8:32.58.
Other qualifiers from the Princeton boys sectional include:
Cuba City: third in the 4x100 (45.29); Jack Misky (first in discus, 161-11); Beau Kopp (third in discuss, 151-0).
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg: first in 4x200 (1:33.22); Collin Fosler (second in high jump, 6-1).
For the girls in the Princeton sectional, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg distance phenom Kayci Martensen made an early statement towards La Crosse with a winning time of 5:17.39 in the 1,600. It was nearly nine seconds clear of the runner-up.
B/SM/S also qualified Madison Russell and Hanna Martensen in the pole vault. Russell place second (10 feet) and Martensen fourth (8-09). The tri-op will send its 4x800 team to La Crosse with a winning time of 10:05.52.
Other girls qualifiers from the Princeton sectional include:
Darlington: first in the 4x100 (52.44); first in the 4x200 (1:50.23).
Cuba City: fourth in the 4x100 (53.25); Haylee Albert (third in the shot put, 33-7 ½); Alison Daugherty (first in the triple jump, 34-10).
In another Division 3 sectional in Boscobel, Wis., Fennimore’s Brynlee Nelson stole the show on the girls side. Nelson qualified first in the 400 (57.61) and 800 (2:16.61) and second in the triple jump (36-3 ½).
The Golden Eagles’ Delanee Klass was another multiple event qualifier. She placed second in the 300 hurdles (47.21) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.21). Fennimore will also send Izzy Bender (5-3), second in the long jump, and their gold-medal winning 4x400 (4:04.20).
Lancaster’s Caitlyn Hahn was also a multiple event qualifier by winning the 100 (12.88) and the discus (111-4). The Flying Arrows will send four relay teams to La Crosse. The 4x100 finished third (51.32), 4x200 placed second (1:46.92), 4x400 took third (4:08.62), and third in the 4x800 (10:03.32.) Lancaster will also send Lainee Burks (third in the long jump, 16-1 ¾), Bridee Burks (third in triple jump, 33-4 ½) and Mallory Olmstead (third in the 800, 2:20.22).
Other girls qualifiers from Boscobel include Boscobel’s Ellie Jillson (second in the 400, 58.89) and the 4x800 winning relay team (9:56.41). Cassville’s Anna Kartman qualified by finishing fourth in the long jump at 16 feet.
On the boys side in the Boscobel sectional, Lancaster’s Preston Noethe will compete in multiple events in La Crosse. Noethe won the triple jump with a distance of 42-4 and placed second in the long jump (20-2 ½).
Lancaster will also send Cole Raisbeck, who won the shot put with a distance of 47-6 ½ and Carter Vesperman with a second-place finish in the pole vault (11-6). Their 4x100 (second place, 44.96), 4x200 (first, 1:33.21) and 4x400 (second, 3:29.16) will also head to La Crosse.
Other boys qualifiers from Boscobel include Fennimore’s Tristan Ammon (second in the 100 hurdles, 17.21); Cassville’s Cody Klein (third in discus, 138-5); Boscobel’s 4x400 (third, 3:35.00) and 4x800 (first, 8:36.75); River Ridge’s 4x800 (fourth, 8:53.94).