Here is a capsule preview of the Iowa volleyball regional postseason brackets featuring area teams, which begin Monday and culminate on Oct. 27 with teams finalizing their spots at the Iowa state tournament, held Nov. 1-4 at The Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Stats and records were taken from Varsity Bound as of Friday night:
CLASS 5A REGION 8
Tuesday’s first round — Waterloo West (8-25) at Linn-Mar (14-19)
Thursday’s semifinals — West/Linn-Mar winner at No. 3 Cedar Falls (28-8); Dubuque Senior (20-16) at No. 15 Dubuque Hempstead (16-16)
Regional final — Tuesday, Oct. 26, site TBD
Hempstead stat leaders — Ashley Glennon (Sr.), 185 kills; Maggie Nevins (Jr.), 572 assists; Olivia Helle (Sr.), 383 digs; Dani Kurth (Jr.), 79 blocks; Addison Wright (Fr.), 27 aces
Senior stat leaders — Katelyn Kitchen (Sr.), 198 kills; Maggie McDonnell (Sr.), 365 assists, 26 aces; Alana McDermott (Sr.), 410 digs; Olivia Baxter (Sr.), 74 blocks
Outlook — The highly-anticipated rematch between the Mustangs and Rams will take center stage at Moody Gymnasium. The first contest was a doozy on Aug. 31, as Senior built a 2-0 lead before the Mustangs rallied for a crazy 12-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 20-18 victory, sealing their 14th straight win over their city rival. After reaching the state quarterfinals last season, Hempstead’s new-look team is aiming to make it 15 in a row in its quest to return, while the Rams will be hungry to break that streak. Cedar Falls likely awaits in the final, and that would be no easy task. Due to being in separate league divisions, neither city team played the Tigers this fall, so anything could happen.
CLASS 4A REGION 7
Tuesday’s first round — Maquoketa (12-21) at Clinton (12-19); Charles City (10-21) at Mason City (9-18)
Thursday’s semifinals — Maquoketa/Clinton winner at No. 1 Western Dubuque (29-3); Charles City/Mason City winner at No. 12 Decorah (25-5)
Regional final — Tuesday, Oct. 26, site TBD
Western Dubuque stat leaders — Meredith Bahl (Sr.), 359 kills; Maddy Maahs (Sr.), 881 assists; Ella Meyer (Jr.), 390 digs; Libby Lansing (Jr.), 76 blocks; Maddie Harris (Sr.), 36 aces
Maquoketa stat leaders — Jackie Miller (Sr.), 199 kills, 51 blocks; Tenley Cavanagh (Sr.), 522 assists; CJ Yeager (Sr.), 285 digs, 32 aces
Outlook — The top-ranked Bobcats appear primed to book a return trip to the state tournament. After falling in the state championship match two years ago, then suffering defeat in the semifinals last fall, WD has lost to the eventual state champion in consecutive seasons. With a veteran and talented lineup, this feels like the year for the Bobcats. Maahs engineers the offense with precision, and her array of hitters in Bahl, Harris and Lansing are tough to defend — and Meyer steps up big on defense. WD’s toughest competition in this regional is Decorah, and the Bobcats swept the Vikings at their home tournament earlier this month, 21-16, 21-8.
CLASS 3A REGION 7
Monday’s first round — Camanche (2-31) at No. 2 Davenport Assumption (31-4); Northeast Goose Lake (9-28) at Anamosa (13-18); Center Point-Urbana (5-29) at No. 14 Independence (27-12); Dubuque Wahlert (8-17) at Monticello (18-8)
Wednesday’s semifinals — Camanche/Assumption winner vs. Northeast/Anamosa winner at Assumption; CPU/Independence winner vs. Wahlert/Monticello winner at Independence
Regional final — Tuesday, Oct. 26, site TBD
Wahlert stat leaders — Addie Poppe (Sr.), 175 kills; Olivia Donovan (Fr.), 326 assists, 24 aces; Mia Kunnert (Sr.), 356 digs; Anna Sigwarth (Sr.), 32 blocks
Outlook — For the second season in a row, the Golden Eagles are hoping their Class 5A schedule will come as a benefit in the postseason. While Wahlert took its lumps again this fall, the Eagles have battled and have a chance to match their run last year of reaching the regional final. But again, tough opposition likely awaits in the second-ranked Knights. The Eagles will have to be at their best to make an underdog run to state, but Poppe has delivered big swings down the stretch run of the season.
CLASS 3A REGION 8
Monday’s first round — Oelwein (2-23) at No. 1 West Delaware (37-5); Crestwood (7-20) at Waukon (13-16); Vinton-Shellsburg (17-16) at No. 15 LaPorte City Union (19-19); North Fayette Valley (16-13) at New Hampton (22-8)
Wednesday’s semifinals — Oelwein/West Delaware winner vs. Crestwood/Waukon winner at West Delaware; V-S/Union winner vs. NFV/New Hampton winner at Union
Regional final — Tuesday, Oct. 26, site TBD
West Delaware stat leaders — Liv Schulte (Jr.), 355 kills; Carlee Smith (Sr.), 936 assists; Ella Koloc (Sr.), 426 digs; Brooke Krogmann (Fr.), 46 blocks; Kayla Felton (Sr.), 40 aces
Outlook — After a special run to the state championship match last season that resulted in a runner-up finish, the loaded Hawks are primed for a big playoff run as the top-ranked team in the state. Schulte is a big-match hitter for WD, and Smith’s assists count ranks fourth in all of Iowa. This bracket is primed for the taking for the Hawks, but things will grow in difficulty at state — sixth-ranked Mount Vernon swept the Hawks in the WaMaC Conference tournament final last week.
CLASS 2A REGION 6
Monday’s first round — Postville (1-19) at Clayton Ridge (11-13); West Fork (9-16) at South Winneshiek (10-19)
Wednesday’s quarterfinals — Postville/Clayton Ridge winner at No. 6 Sumner-Fredericksburg (32-8); MFL/Mar-Mac (13-11) at Starmont (17-8); West Fork/South Winn winner at No. 10 Osage (25-9); Central Springs (19-12) at Lake Mills (27-4)
Semifinals on Monday, Oct. 25 — Postville/Clayton Ridge/Sumner-Fredericksburg winner vs. MFL/Starmont winner at Sumner-Fredericksburg; West Fork/South Winn/Osage winner vs. Central Springs/Lake Mills winner at Osage
Regional final — Wednesday, Oct. 27, site TBD
Clayton Ridge stat leaders — JayLyn Moore (Sr.), 175 kills, 40 aces; Mara Pierce (Sr.), 362 assists; Rachel Powers (Jr.), 214 digs; Camdyn Deutmeyer (Jr.), 29 blocks
Outlook — Clayton Ridge should be able to get past Postville in the opening round, but contending with sixth-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg in the quarterfinals will be a monumental task.
CLASS 2A REGION 7
Monday’s first round — Bellevue (11-16) at North Cedar (17-15); Alburnett (4-23) at Waterloo Columbus (20-20)
Wednesday’s quarterfinals — Bellevue/North Cedar winner at No. 8 Dyersville Beckman (30-11); West Branch (20-13) at Cascade (21-11); Alburnett/Columbus winner at No. 9 Wapsie Valley (23-11); Jesup (20-13) at No. 15 Grundy Center (27-15)
Semifinals on Monday, Oct. 25 — Bellevue/North Cedar/Beckman winner vs. West Branch/Cascade winner at Beckman; Alburnett/Columbus/Wapsie Valley winner vs. Jesup/Grundy Center winner at Wapsie Valley
Regional final — Wednesday, Oct. 27, site TBD
Beckman stat leaders — Kiersten Schmitt (Sr.), 508 kills; Leah Wessels (Sr.), 987 assists; Olivia Hogan (Sr.), 509 digs; Shelby Pirc (Jr.), 63 blocks; Jenna Lansing (Jr.), 49 aces
Cascade stat leaders — Ally Hoffman (Sr.), 166 kills, 29 blocks; Megan Smith (Sr.), 322 assists; Elizabeth Gibbs (Sr.), 299 digs; McKenna Gehl (Sr.), 66 aces
Bellevue stat leaders — Ka’Lynn DeShaw (Jr.), 85 kills; Kalesia DeShaw (Jr.), 191 assists; Morgan Meyer (Jr.), 164 digs; Terrin Back (Jr.), 53 blocks; Alexis McCombe (So.), 22 aces
Outlook — This is a loaded bracket with three ranked programs and a fourth (West Branch) that just recently fell out of the rankings. You could make an argument that Cascade could be a fifth team worthy of a ranking in this regional. Despite that, the Trailblazers are the favorites here to return to the state tournament after getting bumped in the regional semifinal last year. Beckman is led by a terrific senior trio, and it starts with Iowa State recruit Schmitt, who as of Friday night led all of Iowa, regardless of class, in kills this season. Wessels ranks second in the state with her assists total, while Hogan ranks fifth in all of Iowa with her digs count. Cascade’s opener with West Branch will decide their series this season — the Cougars swept the Bears, 2-0, earlier this month, but the Bears got revenge last week with a 2-1 triumph. Bellevue has had a nice rebuilding campaign under first-year coach and Hempstead grad Brittany Glaser, but the Comets were swept by first-round opponent North Cedar earlier this season.
CLASS 1A REGION 5
Monday’s first round — East Buchanan (14-15) at Don Bosco (12-16); Central Elkader (10-28) at North Linn (20-8); Waterloo Christian (15-13) at Edgewood-Colesburg (19-12); Northwood-Kensett (4-18) at Saint Ansgar (16-9); Lansing Kee (1-18) at Turkey Valley (16-15); Riceville (4-20) at Nashua-Plainfield (11-14); West Central (8-16) at Tripoli (9-20)
Wednesday’s quarterfinals — Hosted by No. 3 Springville, North Linn, Saint Ansgar and Nashua-Plainfield
Semifinals on Monday, Oct. 25 — Hosted by Springville and Nashua-Plainfield
Regional final — Wednesday, Oct. 27, site TBD
Edgewood-Colesburg stat leaders — Kelsey Hansel (Sr.), 272 kills, 243 digs; Ella Aulwes (Sr.), 578 assists; Audrie Helmrichs (So.), 27 blocks; Marin Gaul (So.), 42 aces
Outlook — This bracket appears built for perennial contender Springville to return to the state tournament, but the Vikings might have something to say about that. While the Orioles swept Ed-Co twice this season, the Vikings answered with a 2-1 victory in the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament. A fourth match between the programs could loom in the semifinals.
CLASS 1A REGION 7
Monday’s first round — English Valleys (5-21) at Lone Tree (6-20); Morningstar Academy (0-14-1) at Wapello (25-10); Highland (11-14) at Winfield-Mount Union (20-10); Maquoketa Valley (4-20) at Easton Valley (17-7); Cedar Valley Christian (9-11) at Calamus-Wheatland (10-22); Wyoming Midland (3-30) at Central City (17-12); Bellevue Marquette (0-27) at Clinton Prince of Peace (13-18)
Wednesday’s quarterfinals — Hosted by No. 1 Burlington Notre Dame, Wapello, Easton Valley and Central City
Semifinals on Monday, Oct. 25 — Hosted by Burlington Notre Dame and Easton Valley
Regional final — Wednesday, Oct. 27, site TBD
Bellevue Marquette stat leaders — Megan Kremer (So.), 112 kills, 34 blocks; Elise Kilburg (Jr.), 128 assists, 193 digs, 22 aces
Maquoketa Valley stat leaders — Kylie Chesnut (Sr.), 116 kills, 59 blocks, 10 aces; Kennedy Rausch (Jr.), 184 assists; McKenna Thompson (Jr.), 156 digs
Outlook — Burlington Notre Dame (32-8) is the overwhelming favorite to claim this bracket, and area teams Bellevue Marquette and Maquoketa Valley will be hard-pressed to get out of the first round. If the Mohawks could upset Prince of Peace, they’d not only advance but notch their first win of the season.