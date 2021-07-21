Dubuque Wahlert’s Ben Freed drives the ball against Maquoketa during their Iowa Class 3A substate game on Monday in Dubuque. The Golden Eagles host Independence tonight at Petrakis Park with a trip to state on the line.
A capsule look at tonight’s Iowa Class 3A Substate 3 championship game:
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (29-10) VS. INDEPENDENCE (27-13)
Time — 7 p.m.
Site — Petrakis Park
Scouting Wahlert — The No. 5-ranked Golden Eagles, who earned the No. 1 seed in the substate, are playing for the eighth summer state baseball tournament appearance in program history. Wahlert last qualified for state in 2017, when it made its third straight trip under head coach Kory Tuescher. While playing in the predominantly Class 4A Mississippi Valley Conference, Wahlert spent four weeks at No. 2 in the Class 3A poll. The Eagles have won three straight and six of the last seven. They defeated Vinton-Shellsburg, 10-0, on Aaron Savary’s six-inning perfect game in the first round Friday, then beat Maquoketa, 6-1, behind Jared Walter’s 11-strikeout performance in the semifinals. Wahlert outscores its opponents, 293-141, while hitting .327 as a team and posting a 2.61 team ERA. Jake Brosius leads the offense with a .383 average, and Savary is 7-1 with a 1.35 ERA to pace the pitching staff.
Scouting Independence — The Mustangs, who compete in the WaMaC Conference, finished the season unranked but spent two weeks at No. 6 before earning the No. 3 seed for the substate. They have made two trips to state, the last coming in 2010. Independence has also won three straight and six of the last seven. Independence defeated West Delaware, 7-4, in the opening round of the substate, then held off No. 2-seeded Western Dubuque, 5-3, on Monday in the semis. The Mustangs have outscored opponents, 269-164, while batting .322 as a team and posting a 2.93 team ERA. Keegan Schmitt leads the team with a .452 batting average, while Marcus Beaty has gone 6-0 with a 2.85 ERA.
Outlook — The winner of tonight’s game advances to the eight-team state tournament next week at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City. In the last meeting between the two teams, Wahlert earned an 8-6 victory on July 6 at Petrakis. In the sixth inning, Walter doubled and Savary hit a two-run home run to break a 6-6 deadlock. The Eagles have won all six meetings in the series since 2016.