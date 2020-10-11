09112020-football11-ar

Dubuque Hempstead’s Jalen Smith (left) carries the ball as Dubuque Senior’s Parker Kerf looks to make the tackle during their game at Dalzell Field on Sept. 11. The Mustangs and Rams each earned byes in the Class 4A playoff field.

 ADAM RANG/Telegraph Herald

The second week of the Iowa Class 4A football playoffs could bring a doubleheader to Dalzell Field.

And with Saturday’s release of the postseason pairings, seven area programs will host first-round playoff games on Friday.

While all teams are eligible for the playoffs, not all teams will receive a banner saying as much. Protocols for trophies and medals, and hosting and travel allowances will begin with the third round on Oct. 30.

Here is a quick look at the area playoff pairings:

CLASS 4A

Of 36 eligible teams in the state’s largest classification, 28 received first-round byes — including both Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior.

Senior (4-3) is set to host Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-3) in the Pod 4 second-round game on Oct. 23 at Dalzell Field. That same day, Dubuque Hempstead (6-1) is scheduled to host Iowa City Liberty (2-2).

Senior and Kennedy were scheduled to meet in Week 4 during the regular season, but the game was canceled after Kennedy temporarily suspended its season. The Rams played Cedar Rapids Washington instead, coming away with a 31-0 victory.

Hempstead and Liberty did not face each other this season and their only common opponent is Cedar Rapids Jefferson. The Mustangs beat the J-Hawks, 54-16, while the Lightning beat Jefferson, 7-3.

The IHSAA will release third- and fourth-round pods following the completion of the second round, but it seems logical that Hempstead and Senior would meet in the third round if both win their second-round games.

CLASS 3A

Dubuque Wahlert (4-2), Western Dubuque (4-3) and West Delaware (7-1) will all play at home in the first round. Only 11 of the 53 teams in 3A received a first-round bye.

Wahlert, the District 4 runner-up, will host Charles City (0-5) in its Pod 5 first-round game on Friday. The teams did not meet during the regular season. The winner will play at Decorah, which received a bye, in the second round.

Western Dubuque and West Delaware were both placed in Pod 6, which will serve as a mini-District 3 tournament.

The Bobcats host Waverly-Shell Rock (4-3) on Friday in a rematch from the regular season. Western Dubuque beat the Go-Hawks, 28-9, in Week 4.

West Delaware, which shared the District 3 title with Decorah, hosts Waterloo East (1-6) in its first-round match. The Hawks routed the Trojans, 62-6, in Friday’s regular-season finale.

The winners would play each other in the second round. West Delaware beat Western Dubuque, 49-14, in Week 6.

CLASS 2A

Maquoketa (2-3) will host West Liberty (3-2) in the opening round at Goodenow Field. The winner will play the winner of Vinton-Shellsburg (2-5) at Mount Vernon (6-1) in the second round. The Cardinals won at West Liberty in the season opener, 27-6, but Maquoketa has lost two straight games.

CLASS 1A

Dyersville Beckman and Cascade shared the District 5 championship in a three-way tie along with West Branch (5-2), which received a first-round bye.

Beckman (4-2) hosts Northeast Goose Lake (1-4), with the winner playing the Louisa-Muscatine (1-6) at Durant (3-3) winner in the next round. The Trailblazers beat the Rebels in Week 3, 37-7.

Cascade (5-2) hosts Wilton (2-5) in the first round and will meet the winner of the Sumner-Fredricksburg (3-4) at Denver (4-3) game in the second round. The Cougars topped Wilton in Week 5, 34-6.

CLASS A

Edgewood-Colesburg (7-0) received a first-round bye after claiming the District 5 championship and completing the first undefeated regular season in school history. The Vikings will host the first-round winner of North Linn (2-5) at Clayton Ridge (2-5) in the second round. Ed-Co defeated North Linn in Week 5 this season, 42-28, as well as beat Clayton Ridge in the season opener, 47-6.

Bellevue (3-2) will host East Buchanan (2-5) in the first round, a rematch of the regular-season finale where the Comets defeated the Buccaneers, 42-22. The winner meets the Postville (0-7) at MFL/Mar-Mac (6-1) winner in the next round.

Maquoketa Valley (1-6) visits North Tama (2-5) in the first round, with the winner advancing to face the winner of North Cedar (1-5) at Lisbon (5-2) in the second round.