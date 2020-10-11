The second week of the Iowa Class 4A football playoffs could bring a doubleheader to Dalzell Field.
And with Saturday’s release of the postseason pairings, seven area programs will host first-round playoff games on Friday.
While all teams are eligible for the playoffs, not all teams will receive a banner saying as much. Protocols for trophies and medals, and hosting and travel allowances will begin with the third round on Oct. 30.
Here is a quick look at the area playoff pairings:
CLASS 4A
Of 36 eligible teams in the state’s largest classification, 28 received first-round byes — including both Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior.
Senior (4-3) is set to host Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-3) in the Pod 4 second-round game on Oct. 23 at Dalzell Field. That same day, Dubuque Hempstead (6-1) is scheduled to host Iowa City Liberty (2-2).
Senior and Kennedy were scheduled to meet in Week 4 during the regular season, but the game was canceled after Kennedy temporarily suspended its season. The Rams played Cedar Rapids Washington instead, coming away with a 31-0 victory.
Hempstead and Liberty did not face each other this season and their only common opponent is Cedar Rapids Jefferson. The Mustangs beat the J-Hawks, 54-16, while the Lightning beat Jefferson, 7-3.
The IHSAA will release third- and fourth-round pods following the completion of the second round, but it seems logical that Hempstead and Senior would meet in the third round if both win their second-round games.
CLASS 3A
Dubuque Wahlert (4-2), Western Dubuque (4-3) and West Delaware (7-1) will all play at home in the first round. Only 11 of the 53 teams in 3A received a first-round bye.
Wahlert, the District 4 runner-up, will host Charles City (0-5) in its Pod 5 first-round game on Friday. The teams did not meet during the regular season. The winner will play at Decorah, which received a bye, in the second round.
Western Dubuque and West Delaware were both placed in Pod 6, which will serve as a mini-District 3 tournament.
The Bobcats host Waverly-Shell Rock (4-3) on Friday in a rematch from the regular season. Western Dubuque beat the Go-Hawks, 28-9, in Week 4.
West Delaware, which shared the District 3 title with Decorah, hosts Waterloo East (1-6) in its first-round match. The Hawks routed the Trojans, 62-6, in Friday’s regular-season finale.
The winners would play each other in the second round. West Delaware beat Western Dubuque, 49-14, in Week 6.
CLASS 2A
Maquoketa (2-3) will host West Liberty (3-2) in the opening round at Goodenow Field. The winner will play the winner of Vinton-Shellsburg (2-5) at Mount Vernon (6-1) in the second round. The Cardinals won at West Liberty in the season opener, 27-6, but Maquoketa has lost two straight games.
CLASS 1A
Dyersville Beckman and Cascade shared the District 5 championship in a three-way tie along with West Branch (5-2), which received a first-round bye.
Beckman (4-2) hosts Northeast Goose Lake (1-4), with the winner playing the Louisa-Muscatine (1-6) at Durant (3-3) winner in the next round. The Trailblazers beat the Rebels in Week 3, 37-7.
Cascade (5-2) hosts Wilton (2-5) in the first round and will meet the winner of the Sumner-Fredricksburg (3-4) at Denver (4-3) game in the second round. The Cougars topped Wilton in Week 5, 34-6.
CLASS A
Edgewood-Colesburg (7-0) received a first-round bye after claiming the District 5 championship and completing the first undefeated regular season in school history. The Vikings will host the first-round winner of North Linn (2-5) at Clayton Ridge (2-5) in the second round. Ed-Co defeated North Linn in Week 5 this season, 42-28, as well as beat Clayton Ridge in the season opener, 47-6.
Bellevue (3-2) will host East Buchanan (2-5) in the first round, a rematch of the regular-season finale where the Comets defeated the Buccaneers, 42-22. The winner meets the Postville (0-7) at MFL/Mar-Mac (6-1) winner in the next round.
Maquoketa Valley (1-6) visits North Tama (2-5) in the first round, with the winner advancing to face the winner of North Cedar (1-5) at Lisbon (5-2) in the second round.