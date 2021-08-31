When you’ve beaten a city rival 13 straight times, it’s hard not to imagine anything is possible. Like rallying from an 0-2 hole to make it 14 in a row.
In a truly legendary city battle, Dubuque Hempstead needed everything in the tank to rally past Dubuque Senior, 12-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 20-18, on Tuesday night at Moody Gymnasium to keep its win streak against the Rams going as it approaches 11 years running.
“It’s pretty amazing,” said Hempstead senior outside hitter Emma Daughetee, who finished with eight kills and five blocks. “We had to keep it going.”
The Mustangs (6-0) put up video game-like stats in order to fend off the Rams (6-3), who haven’t beaten Hempstead since Oct. 2, 2010. Ashley Glennon — Hempstead’s lone returning starter from last season — finished with 15 kills, 28 digs and six blocks, while freshman Addi Wright added 10 kills and 23 digs.
Dani Kurth closed with 15 kills and five blocks, and Olivia Helle had 34 digs while Olivia Francois chipped in 27 digs. Maggie Nevins led the Mustangs with 49 assists. Lucie Lambe had 16 kills and Katelyn Kitchen added 15 to front the Rams.
“Both incredible teams that have worked very, very hard to get to this point,” Hempstead coach Jacque Arensdorf said. “I think ultimately it was the endurance for us. We’ve been working hard and preparing to play five sets. We knew when to play safe and when to really conserve our energy and excitement for when it really mattered.”
The opening set was all Rams. After the Mustangs took an early 2-1 lead, Senior imposed its will and took advantage of numerous Hempstead errors. Maggie McDonnell’s tip shot and Kitchen’s soft dropper were part of five straight points as the Rams grabbed an 11-4 lead and built it from there. Olivia Baxter delivered a kill and a block, then McDonnell an ace as the Rams extended the lead to 15-6. The Mustangs chipped away, but ultimately too many errors proved costly — especially serves into the net — as another hitting miscue handed the Rams a 25-12 win.
The Mustangs played much cleaner in a second set that saw 13 lead changes and neither team lead by more than three points. Kayla Grall’s block and Kitchen’s big kill pushed the Rams to a 17-14 advantage, but Hempstead rallied behind a series of Ram errors for an 18-17 lead. Soft drop shots by Daughetee and Glennon pushed it to 21-19, but the Rams responded with six of the next seven points.
McDonnell hit for an ace, Baxter and Grall added kills to reach the brink, and then another Hempstead service error completed the Ram rally for a 25-22 triumph.
“I think we were a little nervous to start,” said Glennon, a senior. “Big city game, everyone’s here, we just got in the groove of things and focused on our side. We did what we needed to do.”
The third set opened as seesaw as the second, with neither team able to get a sustained advantage. Glennon led the charge and gave the Mustangs the momentum they needed to stay alive. Glennon hammered back-to-back kills, then scored on a drop shot and followed with another big kill for a 15-8 advantage. The Rams crept back, but Glennon and Daughetee kept them at bay, and Wright finished it with an ace for a 25-16 win.
“It took a little momentum to get us going,” Arensdorf said. “I think the environment really played a role with the excitement. It gave us a lot of anxiety and gave us kind of a late start, but it came out how we were prepared and what we needed to do.”
The fourth set was even more of a barnburner that featured 14 lead changes. Neither team was going to budge, as when Daughetee’s block gave Hempstead an 18-14 edge, the Rams rallied again to tie it. Baxter’s block and Lambe’s ace had the Rams primed to close it out with a 22-20 lead, but the Mustangs wouldn’t relent. Kurth hit for a kill and then Wright completed the rally with back-to-back kills for a 25-23 victory to send it to a fifth set.
“We know that our strength isn’t going to be powering it down,” Daughetee said. “We’re not that tall, so we need to hustle and get short tips and hit the corners. Those parts of the game that you really need to think about and not just powering it down.”
The final set was, of course, another scorcher with 12 lead changes and neither team leading by more than two points, which is why it took 20 points to get the job done. The Rams pressed down the stretch and even took a 14-12 lead, but Kurth’s block kept Hempstead in it. Senior captured an 18-17 advantage before Daughetee’s drop shot tied it and two Senior errors delivered a raucous celebration in Moody.
“That was really crazy,” Daughetee said. “We definitely came together as a team. No one individually pulled that one off. It was definitely all eight of us. Literally everyone on the bench, too. The JV team and everyone in the stands. It all helps bring the energy there so we could pull it out.”