Erik Portillo moved into the USHL lead for goals against average in spectacular fashion Saturday night.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints goaltender made 38 saves, many of the highlight-reel variety, to earn a 4-1 victory over Waterloo at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Portillo improved to 13-4-1 and lowered his goals against average to 2.05. His .918 save percentage ranks second to Waterloo’s Logan Stein, who allowed three goals in 26:38 before being pulled for the second time in as many starts against the Saints.
Riese Gaber opened the scoring on Dubuque’s second shot of the game. Luke Robinson made an outlet pass from his own end to Stephen Halliday, who won a board battle along the wall in the neutral zone and allowed Ryan Beck to pick up the puck and carry into the Waterloo zone.
Beck centered the puck to Gaber, who wired a wrist shot from between the circles past Stein’s glove hand and into the top right corner of the net. Gaber leads the Saints with 20 goals.
Halliday doubled the lead and scored the eventual game-winning goal during a 4-on-4 situation just 1:16 into the second period. Evan Stella fed Halliday along the left-wing wall in his own zone, and the power forward took advantage of a defensive breakdown to go coast-to-coast. Halliday made a power move to the net and scored his sixth of the season, while Stella picked up his first career point with an assist.
Just 4:22 later, Antonio Venuto stretched the lead to 3-0 with his 10th of the season. Venuto broke the puck out of his own zone to Ty Jackson, who made a touch pass to twin brother Dylan Jackson at the Waterloo blue line. While being tripped, Dylan Jackson centered the puck to a streaking Venuto, who shoveled the puck over Stein’s blocker. Waterloo coach P.K. O’Handley then pulled Stein in favor of Gabriel Carriere for the second time in two outings against Dubuque. Stein dropped from the top goals against average in the USHL to No. 2 at 2.09.
Robert Cronin gave the Saints a 4-0 lead with his second goal of the season at 6:31 of the third period. Mark Cheremeta made a pass through three defenders along the left-wing wall to Matthew Kopperud, who sidestepped a Waterloo defenseman before passing through the slot for an easy Cronin tap-in.
Dane Montgomery ended Portillo’s shutout bid with 9:47 remaining in the game. He shook off a Dubuque defender and hoisted a shot under the crossbar for a shorthanded goal.